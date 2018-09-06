What's on the big screen this week

AS EXPECTED, Crazy Rich Asians has shot to the top of the box office with a $5.2m opening weekend.

Aussie cinema-goers are the latest to embrace the modern, Singapore-set rom com as it continues to gain fans around the world.

There's not much competition on that sort of scale opening this week. Instead, comedian Damian Callinan writes and stars in the Aussie sporting comedy The Merger.

Through the lens of Aussie Rules, the film examines prejudices faced by refugees and the challenges facing many of our regional areas.

Also out this week is the gothic horror film The Nun, which is a spin-off of The Conjuring 2 and the fifth film in the franchise started by Aussie director James Wan back in 2013.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

The Merger (M)

Troy Carrington, a former professional football player returns to his country town after an abrupt end to his sporting career and is persuaded to coach the hapless local footy team, the Roosters.

Why you should see it: This feel-good underdog story will warm your heart as it celebrates the riches of multiculturalism and the unifying power of sport. Read the review.

The Nun (MA 15+)

A priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

Why you should see it: Horror fans will be looking forward to this film, which is the latest film in The Conjuring universe that has been teased in various references over the franchise.

Continuing

Crazy Rich Asians (PG)

This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's wealthy family in Singapore.

Why you should see it: This modern Asian fairy tale is good fun, and a timely reminder of the wealth of talent that Hollywood has been slow to tap into. Read the review.

Kin (M)

Chased by a vengeful criminal, the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con and his adopted teenage brother are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.

Why you should see it: This family crime drama, with strong sci-fi elements, is an impressive upscaling of Aussie twins Jonathan and Josh Baker's acclaimed short film Bag Man. Read the interview with the Bakers.

Mile 22 (MA 15+)

An elite American intelligence officer, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country.

Why you should see it: There's plenty of shooting in director Peter Berg's latest Mark Wahlberg-helmed action film, but unlike their past collaborations there are few thrills here. Read the review.

The Flip Side (M)

Mired in debt, Ronnie is a struggling Adelaide restaurateur looking after her elderly mother and living with good-hearted boyfriend when her famous ex Henry suddenly re-enters her life.

Why you should see it: This independent Aussie comedy has universal appeal although it somewhat under utilises the talents of international star Eddie Izzard. Read the interview with star Emily Taheny.

Luis and the Aliens (PG)

An 11-year-old boy makes friends with three loveable little aliens, who crash their UFO into his house. In return for Luis' help in finding the home-shopping channel stuff they came for, they save Luis from boarding school.

Why you should see it: This animated film is nowhere near the standards of Pixar or Dreamworks as far as the writing goes but it's entertaining enough for the kids.

The Happytime Murders (MA 15+)

When the puppet cast of an '80s children's TV show begins to get murdered one by one, a disgraced LAPD detective-turned-private eye puppet takes on the case.

Why you should see it: There's plenty of comedy gold to be mined in a bunch of raunchy, foul-mouthed puppets but this Melissa McCarthy-helmed film doesn't dig deep enough. Read the review.

Book Club (M)

Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.

Why you should see it: This film's impressive cast of screen veterans helps to elevate an otherwise mediocre story and a film starring four women all over the age of 65 is something to celebrate. Read the review.