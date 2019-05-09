What's on the big screen this week

Pam Grier, Diane Keaton, Patricia French, Rhea Perlman, Phyllis Somerville, Carol Sutton, Jacki Weaver, and Ginny MacColl in a scene from the movie Poms.

IT'S all about the laughs this week with three comedies arriving at cinemas across the country.

Diane Keaton and Aussie Jacki Weaver lead an all-star cast in the silver-haired cheerleading film Poms.

Aussie funny woman Rebel Wilson also has a new film out this week, starring opposite Anne Hathaway in a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

For kids and teens, and any adult Pokemon fans, there's the new live-action Detective Pikachu movie featuring Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds bringing a more family-friendly version of his sense of humour to the cute yellow fur ball.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Poms (PG)

Martha moves into a retirement community and starts a cheer leading squad with her fellow residents.

Why you should see it: This seniors comedy relies on some pretty well-worn tropes, but it's got enough comedy bite to entertain. It's also great to see so many talented film legends together on screen.

The Hustle (M)

A remake of the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in which two down-and-out con artists engage in a 'loser leaves town' contest.

Why you should see it: Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway are well-matched as opposing con women, but a few of their jokes fall flat. Wilson's physical comedy, though, can't be faulted. Read the interview with Anne Hathaway.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG)

Tim's Goodman is a former Pokémon trainer whose father mysteriously disappears in a car crash. Tim travels to Ryme where he partners up with Pikachu and they discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe.

Why you should see it: The story isn't unique but this quirky and colourful film will delight Pokemon fans, with Ryan Reynolds' voicing of Pikachu a draw card for the uninitiated.

Continuing

Top End Wedding (M)

Lauren and Ned are engaged and they have just 10 days to find Lauren's mother, who has gone AWOL somewhere in the remote far north of Australia, reunite her parents and pull off their dream wedding.

Why you should see it: Miranda Tapsell leads the Aussie rom-com into uncharted territory in this cross-cultural crowd pleaser. Read the review.

Long Shot (M)

As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred, a journalist she used to babysit as a kid, as her speechwriter and sparks fly.

Why you should see it: This sharp comedy with a political undercurrent benefits from the oddball chemistry of its two leads.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (M)

A fakir tricks his local village in Rajasthan, India into believing his possesses special powers and into paying him to fly to Paris to buy a bed of nails from an IKEA store.

Why you should see it: Bollywood meets Ikea in this gabulist, feel-good entertainment with a lightly handled message about migration. Read the review.

Avengers: Endgame (M)

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos has wiped out half the life in the universe. With the help of the remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble to do what is necessary to undo the Mad Titan's deed.

Why you should see it: Endgame is an epic capstone on 22 movies and by the time the end credits roll, your heart will be in your throat. Read the review.

The Chaperone (PG)

The life of a Kansas woman is forever changed when she chaperones a beautiful and talented 15-year-old dancer named Louise Brooks to New York for the summer.

Why you should see it: This well-frocked costume drama lets its message get in the way of a good story. Read the interview with Elizabeth McGovern.

Gloria Bell (M)

Gloria is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. After meeting Arnold on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance.

Why you should see it: Not many writer-directors - male or female - create roles as rich and complex and compassionate as this for older women. Read the review.

The Curse of the Weeping Woman (M)

Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.

Why you should see it: Prepare yourself for plenty of jump scares in this horror flick, which could have done more to ramp up its creepy premise. Read the review.

The Aftermath (M)

Post-World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.

Why you should see it: Intelligently acted, exquisitely art-directed, The Aftermath is an old school romance that fails to develop some interesting themes. Read the review.

Little (PG)

A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.

Why you should see it: Black-ish star Marsai Martin puts a fresh spin on the classic body-switch trope made famous by films like Big, Freaky Friday and 17 Again. Read the review.