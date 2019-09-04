What's causing the sweltering start to Spring?

A low-pressure system is bringing strong winds, warm temperatures to the North Coast with the worst expected to hit on Friday.

A low-pressure system is bringing strong winds, warm temperatures to the North Coast with the worst expected to hit on Friday. BSCH

SPRING is off to a warm start with temperatures climbing above 30 today in Grafton, and expected to hit the mid-30s later in the week.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Helen Kirkup said the worst would hit the Northern Rivers by Friday with relief expected by Saturday.

"There is a low-pressure system currently sitting a fair distance away, near Western Australia," she said.

As the system rolls through it will bring a front throughout NSW with north-westerly winds ahead and south-westerly winds behind it.

"The entire air mass ahead of the front is a very warm air mass dragged from the centre of Australia, dragged over NSW before the front pushes through later in the week," Ms Kircup said.

Ms Kirkup said the system would bring warm temperatures and very strong winds which were "not unusual" in Spring.

She said temperatures wouldn't be reaching record-breaking heights but a very fire danger warning is in place.

The highest-record temperature in Grafton in September is 38.3 on September 23, 2003.