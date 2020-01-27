WHAT’S YOUR NAME? Here's Clarence's most popular baby names

AMBER Skinner and her partner took their time to name their new baby, waiting five days before they settled on Cooper

"It wasn't even on our baby name list," Ms Skinner said. "But we just woke up one day and thought it would suit.

"I think he looks like a Cooper now."

Cooper was the fifth most popular boys name for babies in the Clarence Valley according to statistics released by the Registry of Births Death & Marriages.

In the Clarence Valley, we match the rest of the state in regards to the most popular boys and girls name, with Charlotte and Oliver being the most popular names.

Statewide it is the third year in a row for Charlotte, and the sixth year for Oliver.

Cooper doesn't make it into the statewide statistics, following a trend statewide that names are becoming more varied.

"While the most popular first names have been broadly consistent in the past few years, the number of people using the top names has fallen dramatically compared with a few decades ago," Attorney-General Mark Speakman said.

Just 449 baby girls were named Charlotte and 568 boys were named Oliver in 2019, compared with the 1,647 girls and 1,486 boys receiving the top names of Jessica and Matthew in 1990.

"Choosing a name is always a very special moment, with modern parents often opting for more unique names for their children or altering the spelling of common names to make them stand out," Mr Speakman said.

According to hospital statistics, there were 365 babies born at Grafton Base Hospital last year, including two sets of twins.

There were 132 first time mothers, and 231 mothers having given birth before.

MOST POPULAR CLARENCE NAMES

GIRL/BOY

1 CHARLOTTE / OLIVER

2 AUDREY / HARRY

3 GEORGIA / WILLIAM

4 ISLA / LEO

5 LILY / COOPER

6 MATILDA / HUDSON

7 MIA / JACK

8 WILLOW / RILEY

9 AMELIA / THOMAS

10 ARIA / CHARLIE

MOST POPULAR NSW NAMES

GIRL BOY

1 CHARLOTTE/ OLIVER

2 OLIVIA/ NOAH

3 MIA/ WILLIAM

4 AMELIA/ JACK

5 ISLA/ LEO

6 AVA/ LUCAS

7 CHLOE/ HENRY

8 GRACE/ THOMAS

9 SOPHIA/ JAMES

10 ELLA/ ETHAN