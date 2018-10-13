What's in a name?

ARE you a Joshua, Thomas or a Jessica?

These given names have been revealed as the top three names of year 12 students sitting the Higher School Certificate in NSW this year.

The list continues with Jack, Lachlan, James, Matthew, Sarah, William and then Nicholas.

In Clarence Valley High schools The Daily Examiner asked the question do you have any students with these given names?

At South Grafton High School they have a Thomas, Jack and Joshua.

At Clarence Valley Anglican School they have a Lochlan, Sara and James.

At Pacific Valley Christian School they have two Joshuas.

At St Andrew's Christian School they have a James and William.

But, how common are these names really?

In 2000, one of the birth years for HSC students in year 12 , the top baby girl names were Emily, Jessica, Sarah, Olivia, Georgia, Chloe, Emma, Sophie, Hannah and Isabella.

With Sarah appearing in the top 10.

For the boys is Joshua, Jack, Lachlan, Thomas, Matthew, James, Daniel, Nicholas, Benjamin and William.

The only male names not in the top 10 are Daniel and Benjamin.

In 2013, the most common baby boy names for children most likely starting primary school this year is Oliver, William, Jack, Noah, James, Thomas, Ethan, Lucas, Lachlan and Joshua.

For the girls is Charlotte, Olivia, Ava, Emily, Mia, Amelia, Chloe, Ruby, Isabella and Sophie.

Most common given names HSC

Joshua- 729

Thomas- 658

Jessica- 649

Jack- 612

Lachlan -598

James- 577

Matthew- 569

Sarah- 555

William- 507

Nicholas- 506