Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australian Community Care Network Grafton leased the commercial property at 117 Fitzroy St, Grafton on September 1, 2020.
Australian Community Care Network Grafton leased the commercial property at 117 Fitzroy St, Grafton on September 1, 2020.
Business

What’s moved into major Grafton CBD block?

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Sep 2020 12:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FROM one church organisation to another, the large block at 117 Fitzroy St in Grafton’s CBD will continue to serve a community-minded purpose.

The former site of secondhand furniture store Riverside Bargains was reopened today by Australian Community Care Network Grafton.

The newly formed charity organisation linked to the Abundant Life Church in Coffs Harbour provides low cost food and essentials to residents experiencing financial hardship.

Australian Community Care Network Grafton manager Alison Tomlinson. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Australian Community Care Network Grafton manager Alison Tomlinson. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

“We help low income families, and because the Clarence Valley has been through fire, drought, flood, COVID, there’s a lot of people that are suffering financially,” Australian Community Care Network Grafton manager Alison Tomlinson said.

The 2959sqm commercial property was leased to Australian Community Care Network Grafton on September 1 by NJW Commercial Pty Ltd. It was advertised as a retail/commercial/bulky goods opportunity with street frontages on Prince and Victoria streets plus side laneway access.

Australian Community Care Network Grafton opened in the former Riverside Bargains building in Fitzroy St, Grafton on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Australian Community Care Network Grafton opened in the former Riverside Bargains building in Fitzroy St, Grafton on Monday, September 14, 2020.

See the full story in tomorrow’s print edition of The Daily Telegraph or The Daily Examiner online.

clarence development clarence property grafton cbd natasha watkinson njw commercial not for profit charity
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greens councillor claims Clarence MP out of touch on koalas

        Premium Content Greens councillor claims Clarence MP out of touch on koalas

        Council News ‘We are in total disbelief that the Member for Clarence falsely presented our community’s concerns about koalas’

        Man guilty of biting, scratching police during arrest jailed

        Premium Content Man guilty of biting, scratching police during arrest jailed

        Crime A Grafton man found guilty of assaulting police during an arrest he claimed was...

        Netball fans’ ‘despicable’ act to former Grafton netballer

        Premium Content Netball fans’ ‘despicable’ act to former Grafton netballer

        Netball Former Grafton netballer abused, spat at by rival fans

        Daily Catch-up: September 14, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: September 14, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!