What’s moved into major Grafton CBD block?

Australian Community Care Network Grafton leased the commercial property at 117 Fitzroy St, Grafton on September 1, 2020.

FROM one church organisation to another, the large block at 117 Fitzroy St in Grafton’s CBD will continue to serve a community-minded purpose.

The former site of secondhand furniture store Riverside Bargains was reopened today by Australian Community Care Network Grafton.

The newly formed charity organisation linked to the Abundant Life Church in Coffs Harbour provides low cost food and essentials to residents experiencing financial hardship.

Australian Community Care Network Grafton manager Alison Tomlinson. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

“We help low income families, and because the Clarence Valley has been through fire, drought, flood, COVID, there’s a lot of people that are suffering financially,” Australian Community Care Network Grafton manager Alison Tomlinson said.

The 2959sqm commercial property was leased to Australian Community Care Network Grafton on September 1 by NJW Commercial Pty Ltd. It was advertised as a retail/commercial/bulky goods opportunity with street frontages on Prince and Victoria streets plus side laneway access.

Australian Community Care Network Grafton opened in the former Riverside Bargains building in Fitzroy St, Grafton on Monday, September 14, 2020.

