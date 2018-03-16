WHAT'S ON: 10 things to do this week
Fundraiser for Team Bailey
WHEN:Saturday 9.30am-12.30pm
WHERE: Sue's 24 hour gym Yamba
DETAILS:Several competition events are running throughout the day such as the bench press, chin up hold, plank, sled with trophies for winners. $5 entry fee with all proceeds going to Bailey, a grade sixer at Yamba Public school who has cerebral palsy. He just had surgery on his feet and is currently in rehabilitation.
St Patrick's Day celebration
WHEN:Saturday midday-7pm
WHERE:Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba
DETAILS:Get your Irish jig on, with live Irish music, Irish food and drinks. As well as a chance to win a Pot of Gold. Make sure you turn up in your best green attire for more chances to win.
DIY Wall Hanging Workshop
WHEN:Sunday 3-6pm
WHERE:Island Collective Yamba
DETAILS:Emilia Lorena is holding a macrame wall hanging workshop. Enjoy nibbles and beverages, and find the perfect plant for your plant hanger. Cost is $99, book online here: www.emilialorena.com.au/events/macrame-workshop-6.
Ashby markets
WHEN:Sunday
WHERE:Ashby Community Centre
DEATILS:Relax and enjoy a peaceful drive off the highway into the small village of Ashby, and head along to the local markets held in the grounds of the local community centre.
Ashby locals invite you to enjoy a stroll around the variety of stalls on offer. Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes and slices, secondhand goods, and the arts and crafts of the talented locals.
Adam and Brooke
WHEN:Friday and Saturday, 8pm
WHERE:Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton
DETAILS:Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are returning home to play at the Pelican Playhouse for two nights this weekend.
Tickets from 6643 4169 Buckleys Music.
Clarence native bees workshop
WHEN:Saturday, 9.30am
WHERE:The Aboriginal Healing Centre 18-26 Victoria St
DETAILS:Learn all about native bees with the Clarence Native Bees Group. Contact Ken and Carole Faulkner on 6643 3750, 0418 495 460 for more information.
St Paddy's Day
WHEN:Saturday, midday
WHERE:Roches Family Hotel
DETAILS:Get down to Roches this St Patrick's Day and get your Irish on. Live entertainment with Marty and Simone playing all your favourites from 3pm in the Front Bar, and the Deep End boys on the decks in the Back Bar from 8pm. Promos all day, Irish food specials and, of course, the Guinness will be flowing.
Karaoke
WHEN:Friday, 8pm
WHERE:The Australian Hotel, South Grafton
DETAILS:Enjoy some karaoke and let loose tonight. Bring your friends and have a great evening with drinks specials from 8-10pm.
Kinesiology and Emotional Release workshop
WHEN:Saturday, 9.30am
WHERE:Clarence Natural Therapies
DETAILS:Learn safe and effective tools to help connect with your inner wisdom to clear and release emotions that do not serve you. This workshop is about tuning in to yourself and learning about how to release emotions and behaviours that we no longer want in our lives. Cost for the workshop is $80 including course materials, light refreshments and a personalised flower essence.
Yamba Buccaneers pre-season challenge
WHEN:Saturday, 11am-6pm
WHERE:Yamba Buccaneers Rugby Club
DETAILS:Enjoy a feast of rugby with the inaugural Yamba Buccaneers pre-season challenge at Yamba Oval. Featuring the Buccaneers, Grafton Redmen, Glen Innes Elks and Redclife rugby clubs - what better way to spend St Patrick's Day?
Popping Candy Shoes Relay for Life fundraiser
WHEN:Friday, 10am to 2pm
WHERE:Kristy Mcgregor Health & Fitness
DETAILS:Come and try on some unique and comfortable shoes to help raise money for Kristy Mcgregor Health and Fitness' team in the Grafton Relay for Life.
Cricket Finals
WHEN:Kick off Saturday 12.30pm
WHERE:Ellem Oval, Grafton, Ken Leeson Oval, Iluka
DETAILS:Don't miss the preliminary final for the Clarence River Cricket Association Premier League and the Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade preliminary final this weekend.