WHAT'S ON: 10 things to do this week

Fundraiser for Team Bailey

WHEN:

Saturday 9.30am-12.30pm

WHERE

: Sue's 24 hour gym Yamba

DETAILS:

Several competition events are running throughout the day such as the bench press, chin up hold, plank, sled with trophies for winners. $5 entry fee with all proceeds going to Bailey, a grade sixer at Yamba Public school who has cerebral palsy. He just had surgery on his feet and is currently in rehabilitation.

St Patrick's Day celebration

WHEN:

Saturday midday-7pm

WHERE:

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba

DETAILS:

Get your Irish jig on, with live Irish music, Irish food and drinks. As well as a chance to win a Pot of Gold. Make sure you turn up in your best green attire for more chances to win.

DIY Wall Hanging Workshop

WHEN:

Sunday 3-6pm

WHERE:

Island Collective Yamba

DETAILS:

Emilia Lorena is holding a macrame wall hanging workshop. Enjoy nibbles and beverages, and find the perfect plant for your plant hanger. Cost is $99, book online here: www.emilialorena.com.au/events/macrame-workshop-6.

Ashby markets

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Ashby Community Centre

DEATILS:

Relax and enjoy a peaceful drive off the highway into the small village of Ashby, and head along to the local markets held in the grounds of the local community centre.

Ashby locals invite you to enjoy a stroll around the variety of stalls on offer. Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes and slices, secondhand goods, and the arts and crafts of the talented locals.

Adam and Brooke

WHEN:

Friday and Saturday, 8pm

WHERE:

Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are returning home to play at the Pelican Playhouse for two nights this weekend.

Tickets from 6643 4169 Buckleys Music.

Clarence native bees workshop

WHEN:

Saturday, 9.30am

WHERE:

The Aboriginal Healing Centre 18-26 Victoria St

DETAILS:

Learn all about native bees with the Clarence Native Bees Group. Contact Ken and Carole Faulkner on 6643 3750, 0418 495 460 for more information.

St Paddy's Day

WHEN:

Saturday, midday

WHERE:

Roches Family Hotel

DETAILS:

Get down to Roches this St Patrick's Day and get your Irish on. Live entertainment with Marty and Simone playing all your favourites from 3pm in the Front Bar, and the Deep End boys on the decks in the Back Bar from 8pm. Promos all day, Irish food specials and, of course, the Guinness will be flowing.

Karaoke

WHEN:

Friday, 8pm

WHERE:

The Australian Hotel, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Enjoy some karaoke and let loose tonight. Bring your friends and have a great evening with drinks specials from 8-10pm.

Kinesiology and Emotional Release workshop

WHEN:

Saturday, 9.30am

WHERE:

Clarence Natural Therapies

DETAILS:

Learn safe and effective tools to help connect with your inner wisdom to clear and release emotions that do not serve you. This workshop is about tuning in to yourself and learning about how to release emotions and behaviours that we no longer want in our lives. Cost for the workshop is $80 including course materials, light refreshments and a personalised flower essence.

Yamba Buccaneers pre-season challenge

WHEN:

Saturday, 11am-6pm

WHERE:

Yamba Buccaneers Rugby Club

DETAILS:

Enjoy a feast of rugby with the inaugural Yamba Buccaneers pre-season challenge at Yamba Oval. Featuring the Buccaneers, Grafton Redmen, Glen Innes Elks and Redclife rugby clubs - what better way to spend St Patrick's Day?

Popping Candy Shoes Relay for Life fundraiser

WHEN:

Friday, 10am to 2pm

WHERE:

Kristy Mcgregor Health & Fitness

DETAILS:

Come and try on some unique and comfortable shoes to help raise money for Kristy Mcgregor Health and Fitness' team in the Grafton Relay for Life.

Cricket Finals

WHEN:

Kick off Saturday 12.30pm

WHERE:

Ellem Oval, Grafton, Ken Leeson Oval, Iluka

DETAILS:

Don't miss the preliminary final for the Clarence River Cricket Association Premier League and the Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade preliminary final this weekend.