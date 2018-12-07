WHAT'S ON: 11 things to do

Former Goanna frontman shares the bill with Redgum's John Schumman at the GDSC tonight.

Former Goanna frontman shares the bill with Redgum's John Schumman at the GDSC tonight. Richie tyndall

Dark Mojo

WHEN:

Tonight 7pm.

WHERE:

Wooloweyah Hall.

DETAILS:

Join in at Dark Mojo, a place you can dance while no one is watching.

This drug and alcohol free event is a one-hour session in a dimly lit room where you can dance and express yourself however you want.

There are no dance moves to learn - just enjoy yourself.

ABBA-riginal at the Pelican

WHEN:

Tonight 7.30pm

WHERE:

The Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through Street, Grafton

DETAILS:

Welcome back on stage the Big River Amateur Theatre Sensations to perform this feel-good, happy play. A tribute to Australia through ABBA. Tickets $15 available from CRANES reception at 11 Kemp St, Grafton.

John Schumann, Shane Howard and The Red Rockin' Dirt Band

WHEN:

Tonight 8.30-11pm

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Goanna's Shane Howard will team up with Redgum's John Schumann for a special concert of classic hits from the 80s and 90s, and new songs. Tickets on sale at the club or via the website.

Maclean Community Markets

WHEN:

Saturday.

WHERE:

Carpark near the Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS:

Stalls offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce. So bring yourself and the family and come on down to the Maclean Community Markets.

St Andy's Christmas Carols

WHEN:

Saturday 5.30-8.30pm

WHERE:

116 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS:

For a wonderful evening of Christmas carols, with all money raised going to Compassion Mums and Bubs Program. The barbecue starts at 5.30pm and carols start at 7pm.

GDSC's Giant Christmas Party

WHEN:

Saturday 4pm

WHERE:

GDSC, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Celebrate your work or social group Christmas Party. Start the party early with Barefoot Bowls from 4pm with bucket beer specials and Christmas cocktails. Christmas Smorgasbord from 6.30pm with ham, prawns and all the Christmas trimmings.

Weekend of Rowing

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday

WHERE:

Prince St Boatramp Entrance, Grafton

DETAILS:

Catch a glimpse of the best rowers in the country as they take to the surface of the Clarence river. Head of the Clarence River Regatta Saturday and Grafton Rowing Club Regatta Sunday.

Interdistrict junior cricket grand finals

WHEN:

Sunday.

WHERE:

Richardson Park, Sawtell and Toormina Oval.

DETAILS:

Don't miss the Lower Clarence District Cricket Association under-14s and under-16s interdistrict grand finals. The teams are ready to fight for a win, so get down to the ground to support the up and coming cricketers of the Clarence Valley. For the full details, head to My Cricket.

Maclean Carols Under the Stars

WHEN:

Sunday 3-8.30pm

WHERE:

Maclean Showground, Maclean

DETAILS:

Come and enjoy a night with friends and family to celebrate the Christmas season together. Market stalls will be open from 3pm and the carols start at 7pm. This is a family-friendly event and will be alcohol free.

Valley Made Christmas Market

WHEN:

Sunday 10am-2pm

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Quality handmade stalls, showcasing some of the best indie designers around the Valley. Market day breakfast and lunch specials.

Iluka Woombah Rotary Carols

WHEN:

Wednesday, from 6pm.

WHERE:

Iluka Sports Oval.

DETAILS:

There will be the Ham Wheel, Children's Choir, Dance Troupe. Lower Clarence Music Academy providing the music.

Food and drinks available all evening from the Rotary kiosk and the Netball barbecue.