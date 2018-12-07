WHAT'S ON: 11 things to do
Dark Mojo
WHEN:Tonight 7pm.
WHERE:Wooloweyah Hall.
DETAILS:Join in at Dark Mojo, a place you can dance while no one is watching.
This drug and alcohol free event is a one-hour session in a dimly lit room where you can dance and express yourself however you want.
There are no dance moves to learn - just enjoy yourself.
ABBA-riginal at the Pelican
WHEN:Tonight 7.30pm
WHERE:The Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through Street, Grafton
DETAILS:Welcome back on stage the Big River Amateur Theatre Sensations to perform this feel-good, happy play. A tribute to Australia through ABBA. Tickets $15 available from CRANES reception at 11 Kemp St, Grafton.
John Schumann, Shane Howard and The Red Rockin' Dirt Band
WHEN:Tonight 8.30-11pm
WHERE:Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton
DETAILS:Goanna's Shane Howard will team up with Redgum's John Schumann for a special concert of classic hits from the 80s and 90s, and new songs. Tickets on sale at the club or via the website.
Maclean Community Markets
WHEN:Saturday.
WHERE:Carpark near the Maclean Bowling Club.
DETAILS:Stalls offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce. So bring yourself and the family and come on down to the Maclean Community Markets.
St Andy's Christmas Carols
WHEN:Saturday 5.30-8.30pm
WHERE:116 Oliver St, Grafton
DETAILS:For a wonderful evening of Christmas carols, with all money raised going to Compassion Mums and Bubs Program. The barbecue starts at 5.30pm and carols start at 7pm.
GDSC's Giant Christmas Party
WHEN:Saturday 4pm
WHERE:GDSC, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton
DETAILS:Celebrate your work or social group Christmas Party. Start the party early with Barefoot Bowls from 4pm with bucket beer specials and Christmas cocktails. Christmas Smorgasbord from 6.30pm with ham, prawns and all the Christmas trimmings.
Weekend of Rowing
WHEN:Saturday and Sunday
WHERE:Prince St Boatramp Entrance, Grafton
DETAILS:Catch a glimpse of the best rowers in the country as they take to the surface of the Clarence river. Head of the Clarence River Regatta Saturday and Grafton Rowing Club Regatta Sunday.
Interdistrict junior cricket grand finals
WHEN:Sunday.
WHERE:Richardson Park, Sawtell and Toormina Oval.
DETAILS:Don't miss the Lower Clarence District Cricket Association under-14s and under-16s interdistrict grand finals. The teams are ready to fight for a win, so get down to the ground to support the up and coming cricketers of the Clarence Valley. For the full details, head to My Cricket.
Maclean Carols Under the Stars
WHEN:Sunday 3-8.30pm
WHERE:Maclean Showground, Maclean
DETAILS:Come and enjoy a night with friends and family to celebrate the Christmas season together. Market stalls will be open from 3pm and the carols start at 7pm. This is a family-friendly event and will be alcohol free.
Valley Made Christmas Market
WHEN:Sunday 10am-2pm
WHERE:Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton
DETAILS:Quality handmade stalls, showcasing some of the best indie designers around the Valley. Market day breakfast and lunch specials.
Iluka Woombah Rotary Carols
WHEN:Wednesday, from 6pm.
WHERE:Iluka Sports Oval.
DETAILS:There will be the Ham Wheel, Children's Choir, Dance Troupe. Lower Clarence Music Academy providing the music.
Food and drinks available all evening from the Rotary kiosk and the Netball barbecue.