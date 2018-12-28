WHAT'S ON: 11 things to do
The Living End
WHEN: Tonight 8-11.30pm
WHERE: Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba, 44 Wooli St, Yamba
DETAILS: The Living End rose to fame with the release of double A-sided single Second Solution and Prisoner of Society, and they will be at Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba. Tickets at events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/the -living-end
Clarence Valley Ride For Youth
WHEN: Tomorrow 6am
WHERE: Clocktower Hotel, Grafton
DETAILS: The Grafton Cycle Club for the past couple of years has held a ride to honour the memory of Em and Maddy. People of Yamba will meet us at the Lawrence ferry and the group will ride to the lookout in Maclean for a short memorial then coffee food and chats at Botero. Each group will pass the cap around before departure to raise much-needed funds to support youth in our community.
Lawrence Twilight Rodeo
WHEN: Main event today from 6pm
WHERE: Maclean Showground, 12 Cameron St, Maclean
DETAILS: There will be an action-packed night of thrills and spills at Maclean Showground for the annual Lawrence Twilight Rodeo. There will be a full range of events, with slack starts at 2pm before the main event at 6pm. Kids under five free, food and drinks as well as alcohol will be sold on premises.
New Year's at the Jaca
WHEN: Monday 9.30pm-12.30am
WHERE: Jacaranda Hotel Grafton, 154 Pound St, Grafton
DETAILS: Bring in the new year with the Jacaranda Hotel, with dinner and live entertainment Living Proof playing all night.
New Year's Entertainment Roches
WHEN: Monday 8.30pm-12.30am
WHERE: Roches Family Hotel, 85 Victoria St, Grafton
DETAILS: Come and see the new year in with the impeccable Danny Doon playing rock covers.
New Year's Eve Party on the Green
WHEN: Monday 7pm-late.
WHERE: Yamba Golf & Country Club, River St, Yamba
DETAILS: Join us for our annual family friendly Party on the Green.
Live music with Slingshot Jack Duo, free jumping castle for the kids, and watch the town fireworks from the greens. Free entry, strictly no BYO alcohol.
Talkin' Bout My Generation NYE
WHEN: Monday 8pm-late.
WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba
DETAILS: Bring in the new year with the Ultimate '70s, '80s and '90s tribute show.
$15 cover charge.
NYE Fireworks at Yamba
WHEN: Monday at midnight
WHERE: Pacific Hotel, Yamba
DETAILS: See in the new year with a bang as the Pacific Hotel at Yamba will continue its tradition of putting on a fireworks spectacular at midnight to welcome in 2019.
The Pacific Hotel will also feature a massive night of entertainment, with live music in the beer garden from 6-9pm before bands take to the main stage from 9.30pm. T
ickets to the main stage event are $30 from the Pacific Hotel office or by phoning 6646 2466.
Twilight Street Markets
WHEN: Tuesday 4-8pm
WHERE: Coldstream St, Yamba
DETAILS: Plenty of market stalls featuring Rotary's Chocolate Wheel. Fossick amongst the jewellery, clothing, arts and craft, purchase hot and cold foods, buy fresh produce and gourmet products. A jumping castle for the kids, fairy floss, snowcones and a sausage sizzle .
For further details or if you are interested in having a stall, contact Gayle Doe on 0417002682 or email yambarotaryevents@gmail.com
Brooms Head Family Fun Day
WHEN: Tuesday 8am-4pm
WHERE: Ocean Rd, Brooms Head Beach
DETAILS: Recover from the night before and join in some family fun. Races include sprints, distance, family relay, beach boat races, sandbag races, water carrying, tug of war. You also have the change to toss a broom head in Brooms Head. The event features market stalls with food and refreshments also available. Gold coin donation is appreciated.
School's Out Christmas pool party
WHEN: Wednesday 3-6pm
WHERE: Grafton Pool, Turf and Oliver streets, Grafton
DETAILS: Free BBQ and music. Free entry for ages 12-21 and free slide entry for ages 12-21.