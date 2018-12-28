WHAT'S ON: 11 things to do

The midnight fireworks explode over Main Beach in Yamba to ring in 2017.

The midnight fireworks explode over Main Beach in Yamba to ring in 2017. Adam Hourigan

The Living End

WHEN: Tonight 8-11.30pm

WHERE: Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba, 44 Wooli St, Yamba

DETAILS: The Living End rose to fame with the release of double A-sided single Second Solution and Prisoner of Society, and they will be at Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba. Tickets at events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/the -living-end

Clarence Valley Ride For Youth

WHEN: Tomorrow 6am

WHERE: Clocktower Hotel, Grafton

DETAILS: The Grafton Cycle Club for the past couple of years has held a ride to honour the memory of Em and Maddy. People of Yamba will meet us at the Lawrence ferry and the group will ride to the lookout in Maclean for a short memorial then coffee food and chats at Botero. Each group will pass the cap around before departure to raise much-needed funds to support youth in our community.

Lawrence Twilight Rodeo

WHEN: Main event today from 6pm

WHERE: Maclean Showground, 12 Cameron St, Maclean

DETAILS: There will be an action-packed night of thrills and spills at Maclean Showground for the annual Lawrence Twilight Rodeo. There will be a full range of events, with slack starts at 2pm before the main event at 6pm. Kids under five free, food and drinks as well as alcohol will be sold on premises.

New Year's at the Jaca

WHEN: Monday 9.30pm-12.30am

WHERE: Jacaranda Hotel Grafton, 154 Pound St, Grafton

DETAILS: Bring in the new year with the Jacaranda Hotel, with dinner and live entertainment Living Proof playing all night.

New Year's Entertainment Roches

WHEN: Monday 8.30pm-12.30am

WHERE: Roches Family Hotel, 85 Victoria St, Grafton

DETAILS: Come and see the new year in with the impeccable Danny Doon playing rock covers.

New Year's Eve Party on the Green

WHEN: Monday 7pm-late.

WHERE: Yamba Golf & Country Club, River St, Yamba

DETAILS: Join us for our annual family friendly Party on the Green.

Live music with Slingshot Jack Duo, free jumping castle for the kids, and watch the town fireworks from the greens. Free entry, strictly no BYO alcohol.

Talkin' Bout My Generation NYE

WHEN: Monday 8pm-late.

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba

DETAILS: Bring in the new year with the Ultimate '70s, '80s and '90s tribute show.

$15 cover charge.

NYE Fireworks at Yamba

WHEN: Monday at midnight

WHERE: Pacific Hotel, Yamba

DETAILS: See in the new year with a bang as the Pacific Hotel at Yamba will continue its tradition of putting on a fireworks spectacular at midnight to welcome in 2019.

The Pacific Hotel will also feature a massive night of entertainment, with live music in the beer garden from 6-9pm before bands take to the main stage from 9.30pm. T

ickets to the main stage event are $30 from the Pacific Hotel office or by phoning 6646 2466.

Twilight Street Markets

WHEN: Tuesday 4-8pm

WHERE: Coldstream St, Yamba

DETAILS: Plenty of market stalls featuring Rotary's Chocolate Wheel. Fossick amongst the jewellery, clothing, arts and craft, purchase hot and cold foods, buy fresh produce and gourmet products. A jumping castle for the kids, fairy floss, snowcones and a sausage sizzle .

For further details or if you are interested in having a stall, contact Gayle Doe on 0417002682 or email yambarotaryevents@gmail.com

Brooms Head Family Fun Day

WHEN: Tuesday 8am-4pm

WHERE: Ocean Rd, Brooms Head Beach

DETAILS: Recover from the night before and join in some family fun. Races include sprints, distance, family relay, beach boat races, sandbag races, water carrying, tug of war. You also have the change to toss a broom head in Brooms Head. The event features market stalls with food and refreshments also available. Gold coin donation is appreciated.

School's Out Christmas pool party

WHEN: Wednesday 3-6pm

WHERE: Grafton Pool, Turf and Oliver streets, Grafton

DETAILS: Free BBQ and music. Free entry for ages 12-21 and free slide entry for ages 12-21.