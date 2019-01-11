WHAT'S ON: 11 things to do

Merlin's Psychic Fair

WHEN: 10am-5pm, Saturday

WHERE: 44 Wooli St, Yamba

DETAILS:

Garry Wiseman presents a three-day Psychic Fair with a combination of clairvoyance, tarot, palmistry and mediumship.

Family Fun Day

WHEN: From 11am, Saturday

WHERE: 1 Marine Parade, Main Beach, Yamba

DETAILS:

Fun for young and old will be had at Rotary Club of Yamba's Annual Family Fun Day. Steve Machel has become the resident expert "sandologist" for the Family Fun Day sand modelling competition and offers contestants hints and tips before this popular event at Yamba's Main Beach. Later on teams of four then compete against each other in making their own sand modelling design. They have a junior section (under-7s) and a senior section (seven plus) with trophies for winning teams.

Iluka Woombah Rotary Family Fun Day

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Iluka Bowls Club barbecue area, from 10.30am

DETAILS:

Lunch served from 11.30am, piglet races start at noon, market stalls and kids activities. There will be a lucky door prize of $500 and winner must be in attendance to collect.

Maclean Community Monthly Markets

WHEN: 6am-1pm, Saturday

WHERE: Centenary Drive, Maclean Car Park, Maclean

DETAILS:

Features stalls with an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

SCHOOL HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES

Pre-school Art Workshop

WHEN: Friday 10.30am-12 noon

WHERE: Yamba Art Space at 2/6 Uki St, Yamba

DETAILS:

Create a cardboard treasure chest. Weave, tie and plait with fabric into Hessian. Bookings essential, contact Kerrie Howland on 0488070069, $10pp.

Kids' screen printing

WHEN: Friday, 9-11am

WHERE: Clay Circle, Yamba

DETAILS:

Beginners screen printing with Chantal from Chookadoo Ink. $30pp. For more information call Amanda on 0432 033413.

Pizza Cooking Class

WHEN: Saturday sessions time from 9.45am-2.25pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS: Get creative in the kitchen and make your own ham and cheese pizza. Session times 9.45am, 11am, 12.15am, 1.30pm. Tickets are $5 plus booking fee available online at www.trybooking.com/440979

Peppa Pig Kids Show

WHEN: Saturday 10.30am-12.30pm

WHERE: Maclean Services Club, 36-38 River St, Maclean

DETAILS:

Kids Peppa Pig Show for $6 entry, which includes chicken nuggets, chips, popper. There is a show and meet and greet with the characters. Tickets can be purchased on the day.

Stand-up paddleboard

WHEN: Monday 11am-1pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst Boat Ramp

DETAILS:

Free holiday workshop for young people aged 14 and up. Learn about the equipment, water rescue on a stand-up paddle board, rescue games, new paddle skills and techniques, then go for a guided paddle. Stand up paddle boards, life jackets and materials provided. The parental agreement must be signed. Bookings are essential, limited places. To book call 0428420908.

Laser Skirmish

WHEN: Monday 3.30-5.30pm

WHERE: Yamba Skate Park, Coldstream St

DETAILS:

Free laser skirmish battle. Get your friends together this holidays and chase them around with lasers. This workshop is aimed at young people, but we encourage the whole community to participate. No booking required. For more information call 0428420908.

Flower Crown Workshop

WHEN: Thursday sessions from 10am-3.30pm

WHERE: GDSC, Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Flowers by Bonnie is bringing her Kids Flower Crown Making Workshop back for the bigger kids (10yrs and over). Sessions 10-11am, 11am-12pm, 1-2pm, 2.30-3.30pm. Numbers are limited , $10pp. Tickets www.trybooking.com/440988