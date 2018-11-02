WHAT'S ON: 12 things to do
Yamba Backpackers
10 year party
WHEN:Saturday, 4-11pm
WHERE:Yamba Backpackers,
26 Coldstream St, Yamba
DETAILS:Yamba Backpackers have been in Yamba for 10 years and to celebrate they are hosting a good time for all with a free, chilled afternoon listening to local musicians in the Wobbly Chook and then party with Nocturnal Tapes downstairs. Tickets to Nocturnal Tapes is $20. VIP tickets $50, includes beer, wine and dinner.
Iluka Markets
WHEN:Sunday, 8am-12pm
WHERE:Owen Street, Corner of Spenser St, Iluka
DETAILS:There is locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally
produced soaps, cakes and preserves and more.
Fundraiser for our Church's Youth Camp
WHEN:Saturday 8am-2pm
WHERE:Lower Clarence Baptist Church, 13 Scullin St, Townsend
DETAILS:All money raised will go towards the church youth camp being held next year. You can bring your car to be washed, bring something to sell, buy a bargain and have something to eat and drink. For more information contact youth leaders Tony and Lorraine Harris 0428 477 225.
Telstra Riverlight Festival
WHEN:Tonight 5.30-9pm
WHERE:Memorial Park
DETAILS:A showcase of Clarence Valley talent and a breathtaking performance by the Round About Theatre. The evening finished with a powerful fireworks display. Bring a chair or a picnic rug. Gold coin donation.
Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club
WHEN:8am to 1pm Saturday
WHERE:Duke St, Grafton
DETAILS:A varied static display of perfectly restored vintage and classic cars. For more information e-mail dougclarkmotors@bigpond.com or call Doug on 0427 665 200.
Newcastle Permanent Float Parade
WHEN:5pm Saturday
WHERE:Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS:Gaze upon the transformation of Grafton CBD's float procession with a full parade of colour and sounds. Around 60 local clubs, organisations and businesses decorated an assortment of vehicles for the procession.
River Feast Festival
WHEN:8pm to 1.30am Saturday November 3
WHERE:Memorial Park
DETAILS:Following the float procession is the River Feast, a great family night of food and local entertainment. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.
Jaca Evolution
WHEN:8pm-1.30am Saturday
WHERE:Crown Hotel, 1 Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS:The official Jacaranda festival edition of Evolution. Featuring a line up of Dj's and one of the biggest laser shows on the North Coast.
NSW Tafe Grafton Jacaranda Markets
WHEN:9am-5pm. Saturday
October 3
WHERE:Grafton Showgrounds, Prince Street, Grafton
DETAILS:These chockablock markets have been running for more than 30 years and are packed with variety, character and flair. For more information call Matthew Whitby
02 6641 1667.
Jacaranda River Fun Run
WHEN:Sunday 7, 8 and 9am starts
WHERE:Memorial Park
DETAILS:The 5km and 10km distance entrants enjoy a run across the Grafton Bridge into South Grafton and back. The 2.4km entrants stay on the jacaranda-carpeted streets of Grafton.
Streeton Trio
WHEN:Sunday 3-5pm
WHERE:Clarence Valley Conservatorium, 8 Villiers St, Grafton
DETAILS:The Streeton Trio is an Australian classical piano trio comprising violinist Emma Jardine, pianist Benjamin Kopp and cellist Umberto Clerici. Adults $20, Concession $15 and Kids $5. For more information visit the Clarence Valley Conservatorium website.
Annual Jacaranda Cup Race Meeting
WHEN:Wednesday
WHERE:Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St, Grafton
DETAILS:Clarence River Jockey Club will host two major race days as part of the Jacaranda Festival. The Jacaranda Cup meeting will feature live entertainment on the West Lawn, free kids entertainment, as well as an eight-race card with full TAB and bar facilities.