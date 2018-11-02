WHAT'S ON: 12 things to do

SPARKLING: Fireworks from the Riverlight Festival at Memorial Park, Grafton last year, .

Yamba Backpackers

10 year party

WHEN:

Saturday, 4-11pm

WHERE:

Yamba Backpackers,

26 Coldstream St, Yamba

DETAILS:

Yamba Backpackers have been in Yamba for 10 years and to celebrate they are hosting a good time for all with a free, chilled afternoon listening to local musicians in the Wobbly Chook and then party with Nocturnal Tapes downstairs. Tickets to Nocturnal Tapes is $20. VIP tickets $50, includes beer, wine and dinner.

Iluka Markets

WHEN:

Sunday, 8am-12pm

WHERE:

Owen Street, Corner of Spenser St, Iluka

DETAILS:

There is locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally

produced soaps, cakes and preserves and more.

Fundraiser for our Church's Youth Camp

WHEN:

Saturday 8am-2pm

WHERE:

Lower Clarence Baptist Church, 13 Scullin St, Townsend

DETAILS:

All money raised will go towards the church youth camp being held next year. You can bring your car to be washed, bring something to sell, buy a bargain and have something to eat and drink. For more information contact youth leaders Tony and Lorraine Harris 0428 477 225.

Telstra Riverlight Festival

WHEN:

Tonight 5.30-9pm

WHERE:

Memorial Park

DETAILS:

A showcase of Clarence Valley talent and a breathtaking performance by the Round About Theatre. The evening finished with a powerful fireworks display. Bring a chair or a picnic rug. Gold coin donation.

Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club

WHEN:

8am to 1pm Saturday

WHERE:

Duke St, Grafton

DETAILS:

A varied static display of perfectly restored vintage and classic cars. For more information e-mail dougclarkmotors@bigpond.com or call Doug on 0427 665 200.

Newcastle Permanent Float Parade

WHEN:

5pm Saturday

WHERE:

Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Gaze upon the transformation of Grafton CBD's float procession with a full parade of colour and sounds. Around 60 local clubs, organisations and businesses decorated an assortment of vehicles for the procession.

River Feast Festival

WHEN:

8pm to 1.30am Saturday November 3

WHERE:

Memorial Park

DETAILS:

Following the float procession is the River Feast, a great family night of food and local entertainment. For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.

Jaca Evolution

WHEN:

8pm-1.30am Saturday

WHERE:

Crown Hotel, 1 Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS:

The official Jacaranda festival edition of Evolution. Featuring a line up of Dj's and one of the biggest laser shows on the North Coast.

NSW Tafe Grafton Jacaranda Markets

WHEN:

9am-5pm. Saturday

October 3

WHERE:

Grafton Showgrounds, Prince Street, Grafton

DETAILS:

These chockablock markets have been running for more than 30 years and are packed with variety, character and flair. For more information call Matthew Whitby

02 6641 1667.

Jacaranda River Fun Run

WHEN:

Sunday 7, 8 and 9am starts

WHERE:

Memorial Park

DETAILS:

The 5km and 10km distance entrants enjoy a run across the Grafton Bridge into South Grafton and back. The 2.4km entrants stay on the jacaranda-carpeted streets of Grafton.

Streeton Trio

WHEN:

Sunday 3-5pm

WHERE:

Clarence Valley Conservatorium, 8 Villiers St, Grafton

DETAILS:

The Streeton Trio is an Australian classical piano trio comprising violinist Emma Jardine, pianist Benjamin Kopp and cellist Umberto Clerici. Adults $20, Concession $15 and Kids $5. For more information visit the Clarence Valley Conservatorium website.

Annual Jacaranda Cup Race Meeting

WHEN:

Wednesday

WHERE:

Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Clarence River Jockey Club will host two major race days as part of the Jacaranda Festival. The Jacaranda Cup meeting will feature live entertainment on the West Lawn, free kids entertainment, as well as an eight-race card with full TAB and bar facilities.