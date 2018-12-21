WHAT'S ON: 12 things to do

Violet Vibes Music Festival

WHEN:

Tonight 8pm

WHERE:

Roches Family Hotel, 85 Victoria St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Northern Rivers Official Pre Party ft Jordan Burns. Whether it be in the studio or in a dark sweaty corner on the dance floor, Jordan Burns is encapsulating everything house music. Tickets essential at tix.yt/violet-vibes-pre-party

CLB3X3 Grafton

WHEN:

Today and Tomorrow

WHERE:

JJ Lawrence Basketball Courts Grafton South

DETAILS:

Bring the family, enjoy a picnic, music, connect four games, three point shoot outs and a family friendly atmosphere. Spectators are free! Prizes for all winners, FIBA ranking points for all players. For more information email the CLB crew at info@clb.com.au

Yamba Handmade Christmas Market

WHEN:

Tomorrow 9am-2pm

WHERE:

78 Angourie Rd, Yamba

DETAILS:

Unique and handmade Christmas gift opportunities abound at these markets. Products include candles, soaps, children's clothes, ladies' fashion, jewellery, natural products and so much more, including the most amazing pastries from Cicley Nurse will be available along with coffee to get you through the morning.

Pink Morning Tea

WHEN: Tomorrow

10am-noon

WHERE:

Sue's 24HR Gym, 5 Neptune Pl, Yamba

DETAILS:

Sue's 24HR Gym is hosting a Pink Morning Tea. A $10 donation to attend with food and drinks provided, fun games and activities, as well as a colouring station for the children.

Community Christmas party

WHEN:

Tomorrow 11am-3pm

WHERE:

The Good Intent, 65 Armidale Rd, South Grafton

DETAILS:

The GI is hosting a community Christmas party with free jumping castle, face painting, games and activities and sausage sizzle. Santa will be visiting.

Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul Band

WHEN: Tomorrow

from 8-11pm

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club, 1a McLachlan St, Maclean

DETAILS:

Lisa Hunt & Her Forever Soul Band are back again! Performing in the auditorium from 8pm, don't miss out on this night of free entertainment.

Santa's Pre-Christmas Blowout

WHEN:

Tomorrow 8.30-11.30pm

WHERE:

Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba

DETAILS:

Put on your best Santa outfit and join the team for the Pre-Christmas Blowout. Prizes for best dressed. $10 on the door.

Double Shot

WHEN:

Tomorrow 8.30-11.30pm

WHERE:

Jacaranda Hotel Grafton, 154 Pound St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Come and join Double Shot tomorrow night at the Jacaranda Hotel. Come in for dinner, have a Chrissy drink with friends and stay and listen and dance to the music from a great band.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN:

Sunday 9am-2pm

WHERE:

Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS:

Stalls include fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, secondhand furniture, books, jewellery, clothing, arts and craft among many others. Plenty of food stalls including Asian foods. The market features local and regional food and provides free live entertainment, showcasing local emerging talent as well as touring bands and musicians in a village atmosphere.

Christmas Feast

WHEN:

Sunday 5.30-8pm

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Have an early family Christmas dinner or treat yourself to both. There will be a traditional Christmas style smorgasbord with all the trimmings.

Christmas Eve Service

WHEN:

Monday 6-9pm

WHERE:

The Hub Baptist, 158 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Come join The Hub Baptist Church for Christmas Eve Carols and festivities.

Christmas Eve Farmers and Producers Market

WHEN:

Monday 7-11am

WHERE:

Yamba Farmers & Producers Market, Whiting Beach Carpark

DETAILS:

Come and get your fresh produce from the Yamba Farmers and Producers Market on Christmas Eve. There is a broad range of locally grown, handcrafted and wild gathered produce available including from organic, chemical free and free-range.