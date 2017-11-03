WHAT'S ON: 12 ways to liven up your weekend

TAFE Markets
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Grafton Tafe
DETAILS: The Jacaranda Tafe Markets have been running for over 30 years amongst the amazing fig trees and more than 150 market stalls are expected.
Drop in and find yourself a treasure and sample the gourmet food while relaxing on the lawn and enjoying live entertainment.
Float Procession
WHEN: Saturday, 5pm
WHERE: Prince St, Grafton
DETAILS: The Summerland Credit Union Float Procession will bring Grafton's CBD to life as local clubs, organisations and businesses parade through the streets with their decorated vehicles.
River Feast
WHEN: Saturday, 3pm to 9pm
WHERE: Memorial Park
DETAILS: Enjoy an evening looking over the river with wonderful, gourmet food, with craft beer and wine tastings, and local musical talents like Tullara Connors at the River Feast Festival. Tickets for the VIP seating and beer and wine tasting are available from the festival website.
Jaca Fun Run
WHEN: Sunday, 7am
WHERE: Starts Memorial Park, Grafton
DETAILS: If you enjoy running, you'll love running under the canopy of Grafton's Jacaranda Trees. There are 2.4km, 5km and 10km options are available. You can register on the day from 6am to 6.45am.
Jaca Volleyball
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Grafton Sports Centre
DETAILS: Don't miss the Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival this weekend with teams coming from as far as Brisbane and Port Macquarie to take part in the competition. Nineteen team will battle it out for the top spot.
Clarence Markets
WHEN: Saturday, Sunday
WHERE: Pillar Valley, Glenreagh, Iluka
DETAILS: There are tons of markets on this weekend in the Clarence Valley.
Saturday - Village Market Place, Glenreagh Hall: At the Village Market Place you can get your hands on locally grown produce, home baked goodies, arts and crafts and find a bargain on the white elephant stalls. Refreshments are available and the markets run in all weather.
Sunday - Tanamon Gallery markets, Pillar Valley: The Tanamon Markets are introducing workshops with yoga at 10am with Loni, and Cockatoo Paul displaying native bush tucker and running tours. There will be everything from trash and treasure to local produce, arts and crafts.
Sunday - Iluka Markets, Iluka Sports Ground: Enjoy locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives, Marine Rescue makes breakfasts, knives can be sharpened, there is coffee and more.
National Bison Day
WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 8pm.
WHERE: Aranyani Bison Adventure Park.
DETAILS: National Bison Day in the US celebrates the magnificent American bison that was brought back from the brink of extinction in the early 1900s by conservationists and ranchers.
Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park is celebrating the American bison with a special event day at the park, a great day out for friends and family. For more information, phone the ranch on 66617866.
Lanbruk's Gunyah
WHEN: Saturday.
WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula.
DETAILS: Entry to museum, farm animals and olive tastings $5, under-12s free. Coffee and home-made sponge with jam and fresh cream available all day and gift shop will be open. For details, phone 6642 6640.
UGLY Bartender
WHEN: Sunday.
WHERE: Lawrence Tavern.
DETAILS: Lawrence Tavern will be holding a Family Fun Day on Sunday, November 5, to raise money for the UGLY Bartender of the Year, a fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Folk Session
WHEN: Saturday, 1pm
WHERE: Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton
DETAILS: Enjoy an afternoon of music, with a relaxed bunch of people and have a sing or play along. There will be song folders to share so bring along your acoustic instruments.
Open Gardens
WHEN: Today until Sunday
WHERE: Various locations
DETAILS: Private and commercial gardeners are showing off their beautiful gardens as part of the Bunnings Warehouse Jacaranda Open Gardens. For more information about where the gardens are, head to the Jacaranda Festival website.
Sawmill photos
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am
WHERE: South Grafton Ex Servicemen's Club
DETAILS: Head down to the South Services to see the history of saw milling in the Clarence Valley. From bullet team photos to modern logging photos, check out the history of the logging industry in the area.