WHAT'S ON: 12 ways to liven up your weekend

The crowd at the Jacaranda markets held at the Grafton TAFE campus on Saturday. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

TAFE Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Grafton Tafe

DETAILS: The Jacaranda Tafe Markets have been running for over 30 years amongst the amazing fig trees and more than 150 market stalls are expected.

Drop in and find yourself a treasure and sample the gourmet food while relaxing on the lawn and enjoying live entertainment.

Float Procession

WHEN: Saturday, 5pm

WHERE: Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS: The Summerland Credit Union Float Procession will bring Grafton's CBD to life as local clubs, organisations and businesses parade through the streets with their decorated vehicles.

River Feast

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm to 9pm

WHERE: Memorial Park

DETAILS: Enjoy an evening looking over the river with wonderful, gourmet food, with craft beer and wine tastings, and local musical talents like Tullara Connors at the River Feast Festival. Tickets for the VIP seating and beer and wine tasting are available from the festival website.

Jaca Fun Run

WHEN: Sunday, 7am

WHERE: Starts Memorial Park, Grafton

DETAILS: If you enjoy running, you'll love running under the canopy of Grafton's Jacaranda Trees. There are 2.4km, 5km and 10km options are available. You can register on the day from 6am to 6.45am.

Jaca Volleyball

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Grafton Sports Centre

DETAILS: Don't miss the Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival this weekend with teams coming from as far as Brisbane and Port Macquarie to take part in the competition. Nineteen team will battle it out for the top spot.

Clarence Markets

WHEN: Saturday, Sunday

WHERE: Pillar Valley, Glenreagh, Iluka

DETAILS: There are tons of markets on this weekend in the Clarence Valley.

Saturday - Village Market Place, Glenreagh Hall: At the Village Market Place you can get your hands on locally grown produce, home baked goodies, arts and crafts and find a bargain on the white elephant stalls. Refreshments are available and the markets run in all weather.

Sunday - Tanamon Gallery markets, Pillar Valley: The Tanamon Markets are introducing workshops with yoga at 10am with Loni, and Cockatoo Paul displaying native bush tucker and running tours. There will be everything from trash and treasure to local produce, arts and crafts.

Sunday - Iluka Markets, Iluka Sports Ground: Enjoy locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives, Marine Rescue makes breakfasts, knives can be sharpened, there is coffee and more.

National Bison Day

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 8pm.

WHERE: Aranyani Bison Adventure Park.

DETAILS: National Bison Day in the US celebrates the magnificent American bison that was brought back from the brink of extinction in the early 1900s by conservationists and ranchers.

Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park is celebrating the American bison with a special event day at the park, a great day out for friends and family. For more information, phone the ranch on 66617866.

Lanbruk's Gunyah

WHEN: Saturday.

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula.

DETAILS: Entry to museum, farm animals and olive tastings $5, under-12s free. Coffee and home-made sponge with jam and fresh cream available all day and gift shop will be open. For details, phone 6642 6640.

UGLY Bartender

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Lawrence Tavern.

DETAILS: Lawrence Tavern will be holding a Family Fun Day on Sunday, November 5, to raise money for the UGLY Bartender of the Year, a fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Folk Session

WHEN: Saturday, 1pm

WHERE: Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton

DETAILS: Enjoy an afternoon of music, with a relaxed bunch of people and have a sing or play along. There will be song folders to share so bring along your acoustic instruments.

Open Gardens

WHEN: Today until Sunday

WHERE: Various locations

DETAILS: Private and commercial gardeners are showing off their beautiful gardens as part of the Bunnings Warehouse Jacaranda Open Gardens. For more information about where the gardens are, head to the Jacaranda Festival website.

Sawmill photos

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am

WHERE: South Grafton Ex Servicemen's Club

DETAILS: Head down to the South Services to see the history of saw milling in the Clarence Valley. From bullet team photos to modern logging photos, check out the history of the logging industry in the area.