WHAT'S ON: 7 things to do this week

RISING STARS: Grafton United's Bailey Bathgate and Keanu Staader will hold a fundraiser to help get them to the West Ham Football Academy in London. Brad Staader

Maclean Community Markets

WHEN: Saturday, September 14.

WHERE: Centenary Drive, Maclean car park.

DETAILS: Stalls offer a wide range of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft and art items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

Bring yourself and the family along, enjoy the sunshine, and come on down to the Maclean Community Markets.

Ashby Monthly Markets

WHEN: Sunday, September 15.

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre.

DETAILS: Relax and enjoy a peaceful drive off the highway into the small village of Ashby, and head along to the local markets held in the grounds of the local community centre.

Stroll around the variety of stalls on offer, including fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes and slices, second hand goods, and arts and crafts.

Monster Garage Sale

WHEN: Saturday, September 14.

WHERE: Back carpark of Westlawn, 22 Queen St, Grafton.

DETAILS: Donate your unwanted items for the Westlawn Spring Clean Monster Garage Sale, sponsored by Westlawn.

The garage sale is in support of the 2019 Jacaranda Queen candidate Hayley Hedges.

Trivia night aims to kick goals

WHEN: Friday, September 20 from 7pm.

WHERE: South Grafton Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Bailey and Keanu invite the community to join them for a night of family fun.

The boys have been selected to be part of the West Ham United Football Academy to travel to the UK to be part of an international football tour later in the year.

All funds from the trivia night will help Bailey and Keanu get to the UK. The night will include raffles, games, prizes and laughter.

Book your table by contacting Sarah 0431 852 179 (SMS is great) or sarahjanebathgate@gmail.com by Wednesday, September 18.

Clarence Valley Fibromyalgia Support Group

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18, 9.30am-12pm.

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club.

DETAILS: If you or a loved one suffer from fibromyalgia, Clarence Valley Fibromyalgia Support Group is there for you. They are a great group and really enjoy their time together and found it beneficial to be able to share with each other the problems that comes from this cruel chronic disease.

Carers and friends more than welcome, for more information call 0428 228 134.

Westlawn Public School Fair Day

WHEN: Friday, September 20 from 11am-2pm.

WHERE: Westlawn Public School.

DETAILS: Westlawn Public School's P&C will hold their annual fundraising fair day on Friday, September 20. There will be special visits from Coffs/Clarence police, Fire and Rescue NSW and OOSH services.

Classrooms will have market stalls, and the school will be open to the public for the fair day.

Yamba Farmers and Producers Market

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18 from 7am-11am.

WHERE: Whiting Beach car park, Yamba.

DETAILS: This market also acts as the agri-food tourism portal for the Clarence Valley region.

There is a broad range of locally grown, hand crafted and wild gathered produce available ranging from organic, chemical free and free range.