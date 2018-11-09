WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do this week

Yamba Rod Run

WHEN:

Show and Shine Saturday 8.30am-midday

WHERE:

Yamba/Coldstream St, Yamba

DETAILS:

Yamba hosts hot rod enthusiasts from up and down the Australian east coast. Restored modern and vintage rods and more.

Feast at Maclean Street Food Fiesta

WHEN:

Saturday 3-9pm

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Afternoon and evening feast where you can enjoy world food flavours and sweet treats on the green. Live music, outdoor bar and kids fun with free entry.

Maclean Markets

WHEN:

6am-1pm Saturday

WHERE:

Maclean Car Park, Centenary Drive

DETAILS:

Maclean Community Markets are held the second Saturday each month. Stalls include an array of clothing, plants and fresh produce.

Women Like Us

WHEN:

Saturday 8-10.30pm

WHERE:

99 Prince St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs come to Grafton with more than 60 sold out shows and packed houses at Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Sydney Comedy Festival under their belt. Material spans first-hand accounts of parenting, obsessions, the beauty industry, getting older, fatter and more.

Ride for Youth

WHEN:

Saturday 12pm to Sunday 12pm

WHERE:

Criterium Track, Junction Hill

DETAILS:

Join professional endurance mountain biker, Yamba's Morgan Pilley, to ride laps and raise money local youth mental health initiatives. Last Year Morgan rode 633km in 24 hours with 128 riders completing 11,277 laps and raising $10,026. Cycle challenge starts 12pm, registrations from 10am. Choose to do a lap, an hour or all day. Email skye.sear@nsoa.org.au to receive a registration form or register on the day.

Maclean Country Music

WHEN:

1-5pm Sunda

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Performers and audience members all welcome to enjoy an afternoon of country and other styles of music. This will be the final show for the year and will return for 2019 in February.

Joe Terror live

WHEN:

Sunday 4-7pm

WHERE:

Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through St, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Joe is touring the East Coast to promote his new album An Urgent Release. Sunday sees Joe return home for an intimate, acoustic performance accompanied by Jack Davison on keyboard. Doors open 4pm, entry $12 at eventbrite.com.au, $15 on door.

A night with Tullara and Friends

WHEN:

Thursday, 6-9.30pm

WHERE:

Grafton Headspace, 59 Duke St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Celebrate Clarence Valley's youth talent with artists Tullara, Georgia Cummins, Grace McDonald, Anna & Jed, and Annelise Rachel. Help Tullara record and release her first international album by supporting her album fundraising event. Tickets $25 ($10 under 17) available at Headspace Grafton or online at www.stickytickets.com.au/

