WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do this weekend

CHEERS: There's plenty on offer while enjoying the ambience of MacLachlan Park in Maclean with a Riverside Picnic. Book ahead or just turn up and bring your own food. Contributed

Maclean Riverside Picnic

WHEN: Saturday, 5-8pm.

WHERE: McLachlan Park, Maclean.

DETAILS: Riverside Picnics promise lavish, locally sourced food, craft beer and cocktails, and a laid-back mood for a sumptuous sunset. Riverside Picnics are free to attend. Customers may book picnic platters and a limited number of picnic settings in advance, bring their own picnic or purchase a picnic on site.

Additional freshly cooked food including Speedo's famous sausages, falafel and veg and Tartan blood sausage options will be available for purchase. A licensed bar will serve cocktails, wine and craft beer. Complimentary art activities are provided for children.

Disabled Surfers Hands-On Day

WHEN: Sunday, 10am.

WHERE: Main Beach, Minnie Water.

DETAILS: The annual Disabled Surfers Hands-On Day will be held at Minnie Water Main Beach. It is a fun surfing experience for any person with a disability, no matter how challenging, with complete water supervision.

All rash vests and soft surfboards, sun lotion, water and lunch are supplied. Don't forget your swimmers, hat and towel.

Grafton Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am-1pm.

WHERE: Grafton Showground, 208Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS: There will be a variety of stalls, with many regular stall holders and new operators.

The Grafton Showground Markets are on every third Saturday of the month.

James Blundell

WHEN: Saturday, from 7.30pm.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Coming off the back of his induction into the Australasian Country Music Roll of Renown at the Golden Guitar awards at Tamworth, James Blundell will be playing an intimate gig at Maclean Bowling Club. His career has spanned 30 years and this gig marks the start of a string of performances around the country. Not to be missed.

Grafton Farmers' Market

WHEN: Thursdays from 7am.

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral carpark, Fitzroy St, Grafton.

DETAILS: Head on down to the Grafton Farmers' Market, where there is an array of fresh fruit and vegetables from the local area. There is fresh, hand-rolled sushi for the lovers of Japanese food, hot coffee for those needing a caffeine hit and plenty more. So come on down and support your local producers.

MTB Australia Free Come'n'Try Race

WHEN: Sunday, 8am.

WHERE: Bom Bom State Forest mountain bike trails.

DETAILS: Grafton Cycle Club and Bom Bom Racing are taking on the Mountain Bike Australia initiative of offering a free come-and-try race. All men, women and children over the age of eight are invited to come down and have a ride.

The day will start with a one-hour skills session for beginners and intermediate level riders. Races will then be run according to skill level. Check out the Bom Bom Racing Facebook page for more information.

Racing at the CRJC

WHEN: Friday.

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St Grafton.

DETAILS: Head on down and enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of Clarence River Jockey Club. The track is affectionately known as the "racetrack of the north" and boasts one of the best country racing facilities in Australia. The racing kicks off at 1.35pm with the Become a CRJC Member Benchmark 66 Handicap and finishes with the Blues Brews and BBQ's March 17 Maiden Handicap.

How to Be Kind to Yourself

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall, 10am-1pm.

DETAILS: In our modern, media-centric world it can be hard to be happy with ourselves, constantly comparing ourselves to others and feeling bad. An excessive self-focus can cause us to turn it upon ourselves and become discouraged and self-critical and this makes it very difficult for us to fulfil our wishes for happiness.

At this workshop, Gen Tsalden will explain Buddhist meditation practices through which we can develop the inner qualities and good heart that enable us to be happy no matter what circumstances life brings.

Everyone is welcome. Cost is $40 a person and bookings are essential.