WHAT'S ON: 8 Things to do this week
Monster Toy Raffle
WHEN: Saturday 4-7pm
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton
DETAILS: Get ready for Christmas at the GDSC with their monster toy raffle. More than $5000 in toys to be won, plus Santa photos from 4pm. With a family night disco from 7pm.
Make Your Own Beeswax Wraps
WHEN: Saturday 10-11.30am
WHERE: Grafton Library, 126-144 Pound St, Grafton
DETAILS: Everyone's invited, including children, to get together and make your own reusable beeswax wraps.
The GRIN
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Nymboida
DETAILS: Nymboida trails are among the most beautiful locations in the Clarence Valley, hard to beat for a great day out. This mountain-biking event is a four plus four; riders will ride for four hours each day, completing as many laps as they can in the given time.
Steve Cansdell Meet and Greet
WHEN: Saturday 9-10.30am
WHERE: Grafton Firearms, 16/40 Hyde St, Grafton
DETAILS: Meet the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell.
Yamba Riverside Markets
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Ford Park, River St, Yamba
DETAILS: The stalls feature a range from fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, plenty of food stalls, including Asian foods, second-hand furniture, books, jewellery, clothing, arts and craft among many others.
Little Worlds Family Craft Project
WHEN: Sunday 10am-noon
WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton
DETAILS: Parents or carers and children are invited to join a Little Worlds snow-dome workshop. Little people bring your big helper to create a snow dome or sculpture and take it home with you at the end of the workshop. Book online here or phone 6642 3177.
Brushgrove River Fest
WHEN: Sunday noon-8pm
WHERE: Brushgrove Hotel, 6 Clarence St, Brushgrove
DETAILS: The Design Collective will be hosting a street food fest with the best food trucks from around the east coast. Bring your picnic blanket for a family friendly festival with live music.
Woombah Carols In The Park
WHEN: Next Friday 5.30pm
WHERE: Woombah Reserve beside the Fire Station
DETAILS: Music will be provided by the talented Maclean Music Academy ensemble. In between the community carol singing, there will be performances by Lower Clarence Community Choir and Chatsworth Island School groups. Bring a picnic rug or camping chairs to celebrate the hope, joy and peace that the Christmas season brings.