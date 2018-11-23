WHAT'S ON: 8 Things to do this week

The Yamba River Markets, which will again be run by Live Prawn Productions.

Monster Toy Raffle

WHEN: Saturday 4-7pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS: Get ready for Christmas at the GDSC with their monster toy raffle. More than $5000 in toys to be won, plus Santa photos from 4pm. With a family night disco from 7pm.

Make Your Own Beeswax Wraps

WHEN: Saturday 10-11.30am

WHERE: Grafton Library, 126-144 Pound St, Grafton

DETAILS: Everyone's invited, including children, to get together and make your own reusable beeswax wraps.

The GRIN

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Nymboida

DETAILS: Nymboida trails are among the most beautiful locations in the Clarence Valley, hard to beat for a great day out. This mountain-biking event is a four plus four; riders will ride for four hours each day, completing as many laps as they can in the given time.

Steve Cansdell Meet and Greet

WHEN: Saturday 9-10.30am

WHERE: Grafton Firearms, 16/40 Hyde St, Grafton

DETAILS: Meet the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell.

Yamba Riverside Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ford Park, River St, Yamba

DETAILS: The stalls feature a range from fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, plenty of food stalls, including Asian foods, second-hand furniture, books, jewellery, clothing, arts and craft among many others.

Little Worlds Family Craft Project

WHEN: Sunday 10am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton

DETAILS: Parents or carers and children are invited to join a Little Worlds snow-dome workshop. Little people bring your big helper to create a snow dome or sculpture and take it home with you at the end of the workshop. Book online here or phone 6642 3177.

Brushgrove River Fest

WHEN: Sunday noon-8pm

WHERE: Brushgrove Hotel, 6 Clarence St, Brushgrove

DETAILS: The Design Collective will be hosting a street food fest with the best food trucks from around the east coast. Bring your picnic blanket for a family friendly festival with live music.

Woombah Carols In The Park

WHEN: Next Friday 5.30pm

WHERE: Woombah Reserve beside the Fire Station

DETAILS: Music will be provided by the talented Maclean Music Academy ensemble. In between the community carol singing, there will be performances by Lower Clarence Community Choir and Chatsworth Island School groups. Bring a picnic rug or camping chairs to celebrate the hope, joy and peace that the Christmas season brings.