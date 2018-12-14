WHAT'S ON: 9 things to do

SEE SHELLS: Ashlee Murray 'King marina' shells. A touring exhibition from the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery

Community Christmas Carols

WHEN:

Tonight, 7pm.

WHERE:

Lawrence Public Hall, Bridge St, Lawrence.

DETAILS:

Everybody welcome and light supper afterwards, Santa Claus will be appearing. All donations to Salvation Army. For more details, phone Lorna on (02)66477377 or Patricia (02)66477155.

Browse Grafton Showground Markets

WHEN:

Saturday 8am-1pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Showground, 208 Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

There are a variety of stalls with many of the regular stall holders and new stalls. Purchase something special for your loved ones.

Yoga for Surfers Workshop

WHEN:

Saturday, 12-2pm.

WHERE:

Studio Yamba, 8 Little High St, Yamba.

DETAILS:

In this workshop you will learn, specific poses for increased flexibility, balance, core, power, breathing techniques to improve energy levels and lung capacity, improve your mental focus and clarity. Recovery techniques to heal old injuries and prevent new ones.

Official opening Kanalaritja: An Unbroken String

WHEN:

Saturday 4-7pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Gallery Director, Niomi Sands warmly invites you to attend new exhibitions opening Kanalaritja: An Unbroken String, The Bridges: The Third Year; Grafton Art Club, Headspace: Artist of the month and HSC Visual Arts Students. A performance by local Aboriginal dance group as well as complementary grazing platters of cheese, biscuits and fruit. Free entry.

Carols on the Grass

WHEN:

Saturday 6.30-8.30pm.

WHERE:

Connect Church, 69 Wharf St, South Grafton.

DETAILS:

Come along for a good old-fashioned Christmas singalong.

There will be face painting and other activities for the kids, a free sausage sizzle and lots more fun. BYO picnic rug and nibblies. In case of wet weather, all activities will still go ahead in the hall.

Stroll around Ashby Xmas Markets

WHEN:

Sunday 7am-1pm.

WHERE:

9 Macauley St, Ashby Community Centre, Ashby.

DETAILS:

Ashby locals welcome you to enjoy a stroll around the variety of stalls on offer.

Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes and slices, second hand goods, and the arts and crafts of the talented locals.

Santa arriving by Fire Truck around 11am with a bag of lollies for children.

Join Family Festival and Carols

WHEN:

Sunday, 5-8pm.

WHERE:

13 Scullin St, Townsend.

DETAILS:

Join the family festival and carols on the church in Townsend. Two dollar donation includes huge jumping castle, obstacle course children's activities and crafts, sausage sizzle, competitions, prizes, mini golf, volleyball and a whole lot more.

Lions Carols by Candlelight

WHEN:

Sunday, 7-11pm.

WHERE:

Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba, 44 Wooli St, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Get into the Christmas spirit and join the community for Carols by Candlelight. Bring the kids and the whole family to this fun event. Gold coin donation for entry.

Something Festive

to celebrate

WHEN:

Sunday 4-7pm.

WHERE:

The Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Come and celebrate another year at the Pelican.

Pat Scales Encouragement Awards for 2016, 2017 and 2018 will be presented.

Music will be provided by some of Grafton's leading musicians.