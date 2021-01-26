What’s on across the Clarence this Australia Day

There’s plenty of events on across the Clarence for Australia Day 2021.

Looking to make the most of your Australia Day this year? Here’s a list of some of the events on across the Clarence Valley for Australia Day 2021:

Australia Day – Picnic in the Park – Food & Music Event

WHEN: Today from 12pm to 8pm

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: Bring your blanket or some chairs and enjoy a day of good food, fun and entertainment in Ford Park overlooking the beautiful Clarence River. Tables and chairs will be provided if you don’t want to sit on the ground. After all the sadness that’s going on in the world with COVID-19, it will be really nice for the community to get together and spend time with their friends, family and neighbours and just enjoy each other’s company in a COVID Safe environment. Brought to you by Rotary Club of Yamba.

South Grafton Family Fun Day

WHEN: Today from 9am

WHERE: 1 Wharf St, South Grafton

DETAILS: Enjoy a family day out this Australia Day! Start the day early with a morning tea at 9am, after that the fun begins! Morning Game: Team or single entry. Players ($22) game and lunch non-players ($12).

Join the ‘You Beaut’ barbecue lunch and plenty of prizes including; best dressed Ocker, a most delicious damper competition, plus loads of prizes.

Australia Day at the Village Green Hotel

WHEN: Today from 11.30am

WHERE: Village Green Hotel, Grafton

DETAILS: Celebrate all thing Aussie at the Village Green Hotel! We’ll have a big Aussie barbecue on Tuesday January 26 with $10 meal specials for lunch and dinner!

Australia Day Barbecue Lunch and Live Music

WHEN: Today from 12pm

WHERE: Blue Goose Hotel, Junction Hill

DETAILS: Australia Day Barbecue Lunch & Live Music. Jammidge playing live from 12:30pm. Barbecue plate includes a steak sanga, snag skewer and salad for $20.

Family Fun Australia Day

WHEN: Today from 5pm

WHERE: Bowlo Sport and Leisure Yamba

DETAILS: Family Fun Australia Day featuring Barefoot Bowls (bookings essential call 02 6646 2305), Jumping Castle ($5 unlimited play) and Aussie music.

St Andy’s Markets Grafton Australia Day breakfast

WHEN: Today from 9.30am

WHERE: 116 Oliver St, Grafton (opposite Aldi)

DETAILS: Grafton Presbyterian invites you to join us for an Australia Day breakfast. Bacon and egg rolls, fruit and juice and great company and a game of cricket. You can pre-book at https://www.graftonpc.org.au/ follow the link on the ad or sign in via QR code on the day.

Australia Day at The Golden Dog Hotel Glenreagh

WHEN: Today from 1pm

WHERE: 57-59 Coramba St, Glenreagh

DETAILS: Join us for a family fun day with entertainment including a lamington eating competition, thong throwing, pass the parcel and loads more fun with prizes too!