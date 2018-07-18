Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alannah WoldsethYear 511
Alannah WoldsethYear 511 Ebony Stansfield
News

What's on Alannah's mind?

18th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A nurse.

Favourite food?

Sushi- teriyaki chicken and avocado.

Would you rather be super-fast or super strong?

Super strong.

Are you scared of anything?

Snakes and sharks.

What is your favourite thing about school?

That you get to see your friends and you get to learn stuff you don't already know.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

A house near the beach. So you don't have to drive to the beach you just have to walk.

What do you like doing on the weekends?

Going surfing, playing netball and seeing my friends.

What is your favourite colour?

Purple.

If you would like your school to be a part of the KidzChat column e-mail Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

kidzchat
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man convicted of sex acts with horse claims consent

    premium_icon Man convicted of sex acts with horse claims consent

    News A GRAFTON man convicted of two sexual acts with a horse claimed the horse had shown him consent.

    A whopper of an auction for fast food site

    A whopper of an auction for fast food site

    Property A whopper of an auction for fast food site

    Council actions leave lasting scar

    Council actions leave lasting scar

    News Tale of the vanishing red bean tree

    NSW powerless to stop energy crisis

    premium_icon NSW powerless to stop energy crisis

    News NSW is increasingly relying on power generated in Queensland.

    Local Partners