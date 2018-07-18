What's on Alannah's mind?

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A nurse.

Favourite food?

Sushi- teriyaki chicken and avocado.

Would you rather be super-fast or super strong?

Super strong.

Are you scared of anything?

Snakes and sharks.

What is your favourite thing about school?

That you get to see your friends and you get to learn stuff you don't already know.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

A house near the beach. So you don't have to drive to the beach you just have to walk.

What do you like doing on the weekends?

Going surfing, playing netball and seeing my friends.

What is your favourite colour?

Purple.

