24°
News

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Lesley Apps | 20th Apr 2017 12:48 PM
Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.
Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Tonight

Nicole Brophy, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

Ford Brothers, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Just Friends, 7.30pm in the auditorium, Maclean Bowling Club.

Little Fish, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.

Outside Inn, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Clueless, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.

Heykl & Jive, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Jaz Zalangsang, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.

Floyd Vincent, Yamba Shores Tavern.

The Wrecks, 7pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Ben Walsh - Velshur 7pm, Yamba Golf and Country

Club.

Saturday

Blood Sweat and Beers, Angry Anderson, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.

Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.

City at Midnight, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Grace McDonald, 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.

Awaken the Beast Museum Revival, Great Northern Hotel, South Grafton.

Tangle Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Marshell O'Kell, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Friday Night Live DJ, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

Forces of War, 2pm, Saraton Theatre.

Salt Tree, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Fig Barton, 2pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Cam Kettle, 2pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.

Coming Soon

April 24 Anzac Day: Dan Doon 1pm, Post Office Hotel South Grafton.

April 27: Kulturithmik's Cuban Salsa, Naked Bean South Grafton. April 28: Michael Harvey, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

April 28, 29, 30-May 5, 6, 7: There Goes The Bride, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.

May 2: Australian Brass Quintet, Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton.

May 4: Sydney Hotshots, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

May 6: Peking Duk, C.ex Coffs.

May 9: The Jimbo and Gary the Goat Comedy Show, Yamba Bowling Club.

May 13: James Morrison, Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton.

May 20: McKenzie Party for Friends Who Care fundraiser, Grafton District Services Club.

May 26: Amber Lawrence, Catherine Britt + Fanny Lumsden, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  angry anderson gig guide live entertainment whatson what's on

Is this the Clarence Valley's bumpiest road?

Is this the Clarence Valley's bumpiest road?

THE dirt section of James Creek Road is on the long list of council roads due for maintenance after the recent heavy rains caused extensive damage.

SRV: 'We had no other choice'

Karen Toms at the meet the canddiates forum at Maclean Services ClubPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Why councillors backflipped on SRV

League derby to feature on Footy Show

PRIME TIME: Channel 9 Footy Show host Erin Molan in the crowd at the local derby.

Footy Show set to air story about Danny Wicks and Grafton Ghosts.

Paddlers gear up for Hell on Water

JOURNEY BEGINS: Paddlers in the water for the Hell on Water event.

Group fundraising for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Local Partners

FULL RESULTS: 63rd Grafton Dance Eisteddfod

SOUTH Grafton High School hosted another successful Grafton Dance Eisteddfod from April 8 to 16.

Is this the Clarence Valley's bumpiest road?

Annette and Peter Gardiner want James Creek Rd to be graded more than twice a year due to safety concerns.

Residents label James Creek Road a safety hazard

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Live and loud pub rock outfit to hit Grafton

Plenty of Easter holiday fun still to be had

WONDER BUILDERS: Daniel Lavender, Hugh Scott and Bethany Rigby were the top three builders in their heat at the Great LEGO Challenge.

Check out these school holiday activities in the Clarence Valley

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

A SO-so wedding-themed tale of woe, Table 19 is an American comedy that tries valiantly to deliver more than it is ultimately capable of.

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Live and loud pub rock outfit to hit Grafton

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

What's on the big screen this week

Gemma Arterton in a scene from the movie Their Finest.

Their Finest, Going in Style and Table 19 make their cinema debuts

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

Super Keen To Sell Owner Reduces Price

25 Owen Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 4 Now $445,000

Convenient central location directly opposite nature reserve and sports field, this original brick home has something for the whole family. Ideal for the extended...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

3 Harold Tory Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $615,000

The love, care, and pride that the current owners have put into this home is something that will immediately impress upon inspection here. With not a cent to be...

Start Your Property Portfolio today!

25 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high and dry on the South Grafton Hill you will find 25 Moorhead Drive. This three bedroom, one bathroom home with single lock up garage, is perfect to...

Add This to Your List!

335 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 3 $ 249,000

Offering a fantastic combination of both lifestyle and proximity to town 335 Armidale Road is set to suit a wide array of buyers. The home itself boasts two tidy...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

Prime hilltop position at Gulmarrad with sea breezes

3 Penda Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Originally when the owners of 3 Penda Place went looking for the perfect block to build their dream home, they had a few absolute necessities before they committed...

A very appealing home in a very appealing Village

31 Clarence Street, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 1 Friday 5th May...

This delightful home, built from Australian hardwood, is surrounded by established gardens and located in one of the Clarence Valleya??s most appealing villages...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!