WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Tonight
Nicole Brophy, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
Ford Brothers, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Just Friends, 7.30pm in the auditorium, Maclean Bowling Club.
Little Fish, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
Outside Inn, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Clueless, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
Heykl & Jive, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Jaz Zalangsang, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
Floyd Vincent, Yamba Shores Tavern.
The Wrecks, 7pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Ben Walsh - Velshur 7pm, Yamba Golf and Country
Club.
Saturday
Blood Sweat and Beers, Angry Anderson, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
City at Midnight, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Grace McDonald, 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
Awaken the Beast Museum Revival, Great Northern Hotel, South Grafton.
Tangle Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Marshell O'Kell, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Friday Night Live DJ, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
Forces of War, 2pm, Saraton Theatre.
Salt Tree, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Fig Barton, 2pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Cam Kettle, 2pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
Coming Soon
April 24 Anzac Day: Dan Doon 1pm, Post Office Hotel South Grafton.
April 27: Kulturithmik's Cuban Salsa, Naked Bean South Grafton. April 28: Michael Harvey, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
April 28, 29, 30-May 5, 6, 7: There Goes The Bride, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
May 2: Australian Brass Quintet, Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton.
May 4: Sydney Hotshots, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
May 6: Peking Duk, C.ex Coffs.
May 9: The Jimbo and Gary the Goat Comedy Show, Yamba Bowling Club.
May 13: James Morrison, Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton.
May 20: McKenzie Party for Friends Who Care fundraiser, Grafton District Services Club.
May 26: Amber Lawrence, Catherine Britt + Fanny Lumsden, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.