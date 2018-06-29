What's on Ashley's mind?

What is your favourite food?

Cake, just a normal cake.

Are you scared of anything?

Sometimes snakes when they run at me.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

Everlasting wishes.

What is your favourite thing about school?

Making new friends.

If you could be either super fast or super strong what would it be?

Super fast, so I can win all the medals for cross country.

What do you think is the best colour?

Green

Do you have any pets?

Yes. Sheep cows, cats, dogs and that's all.

What do you like doing on the weekends?

Going to my friends house sometimes.

If you would like your school to be a part of the KidzChat column e-mail Ebony Stansfield.