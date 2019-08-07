What's on at Grafton Gallery this week

OUR gallery shop has had a makeover and looks fabulous as we head into the spring months. Take time as you arrive or leave the gallery and browse through the selection of cards, books and gifts. There are leather goods such as handbags and wallets for men and women from Elk, as well as unique necklaces and jewellery. We also have a range of artisan pieces from local artists including ceramics and baskets. Our range of candles from Byron Bay Candles will also make the perfect gift for birthdays and special occasions, with a suite of beautiful scents.

Coming events in the gallery

Clay Play for Kindy to Year 2

Begins Thursday, August 15, 4-5.30pm

Have great fun making little castles and medallions using slab rolling and decorating techniques. Cassandra-lyn Palmer will show you step-by-step instructions on how to paint and use 3D modelling techniques to make your own work of art to take home.

The workshops start on August 15 for four sessions, concluding September 5. Cost is $80, with all materials provided. Bookings are essential and via the gallery's Eventbrite website.

Bendigo Bank Gate to Plate Long Lunch

Sunday, September 29, noon-4pm

The Gallery Foundation's Long Lunch, to be held at The Barn on September 29, will be an unmatched foodie experience reflecting the true character of our food-producing region. Two of the Clarence Valley's most inspiring chefs, Zac Roberts of Karrikin and Charly Prétet of The French Pan Tree, have designed a meal to remember using the best produce the Clarence has to offer. This fundraising event, presented by The Gallery Foundation, is sponsored by Bendigo Bank, South Grafton Branch. Tickets are $165 a head, and available through Eventbrite. Booking are essential and tickets are selling fast, so don't miss out.

Gate to Plate Farmers' and Growers' Market

Sunday, September 29, 9am-2pm

As part of this year's Gate to Plate experience, The Gallery Foundation will hold a food market at the Grafton Showground. The foundation invites food producers from across the Clarence to gather in Grafton for a one-off Food, Farmers' and Growers' Market. The foundation is seeking vendors offering hot food, including freshly cooked breakfast and/or brunch, as well as local and/or organic produce for sale and sampling. An alcohol licence will operate from 10am-2pm, allowing for tasting samples by applicable producers. Please note, vendors offering natural, locally grown, plastic-free products, as well as food served in compostable materials, are preferable. The market will also feature live music and children's activities in a mini-festival atmosphere. Register for stalls via Eventbrite bookings.

Morning Tea with Friends

Tuesday, August 13, 10am

The guest at August's Morning Tea with Friends will be ceramic artist Geoff Crispin. Geoff's talk will focus on his private collection of artworks. Several ceramics will be shown and there will be a discussion about their relevance to Geoff's ceramic practice. He will also bring two examples of Australian Indigenous artwork from two different cultures. They illustrate the culturally specific mark making and cultural relevance in the contemporary world.

Art after Dark for Adults

Starts Thursday, August 15, 6-8pm.

Have fun sipping wine and meeting new friends, all while experiencing the fun and therapeutic delights of making tableware with clay. Cassandra-Lyn Palmer will guide you through how to use slabs, moulds and coiling techniques to create your special tableware pieces.

All tableware will be glazed, fired and ready to impress friends at your next dinner party. These workshops begin on August 15 for four sessions, concluding September 5. Cost is $180, $170 for FoGG. All materials, firing and glazing is provided, as well as wine and nibbles. Bookings are essential via the gallery's Eventbrite website.

Out and About

Saltwater Freshwater

The Saltwater Freshwater exhibition is on show at the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery until September 14. This exhibition celebrates Aboriginal arts and culture from the Mid North Coast: the Worimi, Biripi, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr nations that make up the Saltwater Freshwater region. The exhibition includes the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance Aboriginal art award and a display of contemporary cultural objects, plus extensive public programs such as storytelling, weaving and language workshops.

The Essential Duchamp

The most in-depth survey of the art and life of Marcel Duchamp ever to be seen in the Asia-Pacific region is on show at the Art Gallery of New South Wales until August 11. Including about 125 works from the Philadelphia Museum of Art's world-renowned Duchamp collection and archives, this major exhibition gives audiences an informative and comprehensive introduction to one of the 20th century's most original and influential artists.

Opportunities

Islands of the Clarence Competition

In conjunction with the 53 Islands festival running in the Clarence Valley in October, Ferry Park is holding an Islands of the Clarence community art and craft competition, which aims to highlight the creative talent in the valley. Artists and makers can enter a piece of craft no bigger than 50 x 50cm.

There is an open category for adults and high school, and junior category for primary school ages. First prize is $300.

Details, conditions of the entry, and entry forms can be found at ferrypark.net. Entries close September 27.