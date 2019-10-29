What's on at Jaca, listen to Cowper, your subscription

HAPPY JACARANDA: Here's a message from The Daily Examiner editor Bill North in the midst of the 85th Jacaranda Festival.

HAPPY JACARANDA: Here's a message from The Daily Examiner editor Bill North in the midst of the 85th Jacaranda Festival. Adam Hourigan

Dear subscriber,

We're smack bang in the middle of the 85th Jacaranda Festival, the purple flowers are in full bloom and Grafton is simply magic right now.

There's so much going on, including some new events on the calendar. Even with an entire newsroom and we can't possibly get along to everything. So for your convenience we've put together this chronological guide to help you decide what to see and when to revel in the spirit of Jacaranda:

Meanwhile, feast your eyes over some of the highlights so far:

COWPER: IT'S A STORY THAT NEEDS TO BE TOLD

Cowper: The real story behind the tragedy Jenna Thompson

If you haven't already listened to the Cowper podcast, you must. This high quality six-part series is the showpiece of some of the best, most sophisticated and cutting edge work ever created by this newsroom.

It's an enormous undertaking generally considered beyond the reach of a small regional newspaper. But we have done it. The Daily Examiner's digital producer Jenna Thompson, senior writer Lesley Apps and cadet journalist Kathryn Lewis have worked tirelessly to deliver this high quality project.

The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989. The Daily Examiner Archives

Our readers would now be familiar with the high quality journalism in the Beyond The Podcast series we've featured every day since October 20, which marked 30 years since the horrific bus crash which killed 21 people. These in-depth stories have been compiled from interviews with more than 30 people who generously shared their memories of the incident, many publicly for the first time, for the six episodes of the podcast.

The emotional roller-coaster of Episode One - Hell on Earth ended with the listener left hanging on the fate of a pregnant woman and her unborn child transported by ambulance in a race against time to Grafton Base Hospital.

This is revealed in Episode Two - The Lucky Ones, which delves into the circumstances of some of the 26 people who survived, and how the incident reshaped their lives forever.

If you have never listened to a podcast, it's easy and it's free. Simply click this link which contains the audio track of each available episode. Plug in your headphones and be prepared to be taken on a compelling journey for the next 30 minutes.

Episode Three - Keep That Dog On a Leash, to be released this Sunday, November 3, explores the mental demons many involved in the response effort fought in the days, months and years following the incident.

OUR SAY: Cowper: It's a story that needs to be told

As tragic as it was, the Cowper bus crash is a significant piece of Clarence Valley history, and we thank you for listening and supporting.

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

Thank you for your ongoing support of local journalism. As a subscriber, I regard you as a member of The Daily Examiner family.

As a business unit we in particular rely on maintaining a relationship of goodwill and trust with our community. This struck home during this publication's 160th Birthday celebrations earlier this year, when I realised fully this newsroom is far greater than the current sum of its parts.

While I am privileged to be its figurehead, there exists strong ties to this masthead and what it represents for the Clarence Valley community that were forged long before I even existed. Myself and the current team are proud to carry the baton forward and continue to be the constant companion of the Clarence.

As a subscriber, we want to ensure you continue to get the most out of your digital subscription.

It gives you access to not only our best stories, but the best stories from across the News network, including the Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph, The Herald-Sun in Melbourne, as well as major regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Last time I checked, not everyone had taken up this offer.

It's easy.

1. If you have previously activated your Telegraph+ entitlement: Simply visit the Daily Telegraph website and log in using the subscription email address and password you gave them on redeeming.

2. If you have not previously activated your Daily Telegraph+ entitlement: Simply log in to our website, select My Profile, then My Rewards and then follow the links.

Activate this, and you'll have the best of local, state, national and international news on your device.

You also have access to the digital edition of The Daily Examiner. For instance, if you're away from home and want to see the paper as it prints, download the Digital Edition on your device, be it desktop, laptop, tablet or phone.

Look for the Today's Paper module near the top of the website, which shows the actual front page. Click on 'read now' and you can flick through the entire paper.

If this is your first time reading the Digital Edition, we may ask you to log in again, using your masthead account details, but it will be seamless next time you access this benefit.

Once again, I sincerely thank you for your ongoing support.

We're for you.

Bill North

Editor