TOURING: Catch Tomi Gray as he continues his extensive East Coast live album tour Seasons at the Yamba Shores Tavern on Saturday night.
WHAT'S ON: Clarence Valley gig guide

Lesley Apps
26th Jul 2018 6:00 PM

Tonight

  • Will Brighton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Anna & Jed Duo, from 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Wordplay Duo, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • The Mad Hatta's, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Tangle, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • McKenzie Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Adam Harpaz, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Rusty & The Reverend, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Triple Threat feat DJ Little J (Gold Coast) $10 cover charge, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Car Ramrod, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Double Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • The Dirty Channel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Chris Grieve, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Tomi Gray, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Monthly Hit of Country with Brian Austin, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Craig Atkins, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Ross Noble, 8pm, Lismore City Hall.
  • Mal's Blues Bar with Mal Eastick, Yamba Golf Club.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

COMING SOON

  • August 2: Mike McClellan, Maclean Services Club.
  • August 3: Mission Songs Project, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
  • August 3: Glenn Shorrock, C.ex Coffs.
  • August 10-19: Waiting for Godot, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • August 11: The Wanderers - At The Hop, Yamba Golf Club.
  • August 22: Chisel Revived, Grafton District Services Club.
  • August 31: Ian Moss, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • September 1: Bethanie Jolly and Peter Hunt, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
