News
WHAT'S ON: Clarence Valley gig guide
Tonight
- Will Brighton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Anna & Jed Duo, from 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Wordplay Duo, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- The Mad Hatta's, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Tangle, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- McKenzie Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Adam Harpaz, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Rusty & The Reverend, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Triple Threat feat DJ Little J (Gold Coast) $10 cover charge, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Car Ramrod, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Double Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- The Dirty Channel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Chris Grieve, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Tomi Gray, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Monthly Hit of Country with Brian Austin, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Craig Atkins, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Ross Noble, 8pm, Lismore City Hall.
- Mal's Blues Bar with Mal Eastick, Yamba Golf Club.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
COMING SOON
- August 2: Mike McClellan, Maclean Services Club.
- August 3: Mission Songs Project, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
- August 3: Glenn Shorrock, C.ex Coffs.
- August 10-19: Waiting for Godot, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- August 11: The Wanderers - At The Hop, Yamba Golf Club.
- August 22: Chisel Revived, Grafton District Services Club.
- August 31: Ian Moss, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- September 1: Bethanie Jolly and Peter Hunt, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.