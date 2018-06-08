What's on Dane's mind?

If you could ask a genie one wish what would it be?

Pet monkey. Because its my favourite monkey and stripey monkey. My nan and pop gave it to me.

If you could be anything when you grow up what would it be?

I'm staying at home with my parents.

What is the best part about school?

That it's tuckshop and it's educational and you get to volunteer to weed.

Are you scared of anything?

I'm scared of wild cats because they can hurt you. Wild dogs, wolves and bulls and bats. I kinda get nightmares about them, I thought they were going to eat me. I hate bats.

Can you describe your favourite song?

But kinda a boy song because it's my dads favourite song.

What is your favourite book?

Mouse in the house. The cat doesn't know the mouse.

Would you rather be super fast or super strong?

Super fast because I'm really fast and I want to be faster than my sisters.

