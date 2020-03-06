WHAT’S ON: Eight exciting things to do this week

The Moderator is waiting for Clarence Valley people to find "The Switch"

The Moderator is waiting for Clarence Valley people to find "The Switch"

St Andy’s Autumn’s Awesome Market

WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 8am-1pm.

WHERE: St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Grafton.

DETAILS: The markets, held in the lovely grounds of the historic St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Grafton, corner of Oliver and Prince St, will be a fantastic place to wander around while enjoying the atmosphere, food, entertainment and stalls.

The markets will feature a wide variety of stalls, from a second-hand books to plants and everything in between. Plus there will be activities for kids as well as lovely Devonshire teas (and coffee) served by the PWA ladies from our tea rooms at the side of the church. There will also be a barbecue running with a variety of foods.

Maclean Country Music

WHEN: Sunday, March 8, from 1pm.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: If you sing we would love to hear from you. The meals are great so come and have a meal and listen to the music. You are all very welcome. See you Sunday. Inquiries to Doreen on 6645 2203.

Lawrence Farmers and Community Markets

WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 8-11am.

WHERE: 10 Bridge St, Lawrence.

DETAILS: Local farmers from the Clarence Valley supply gourmet produce as well as a fabulous range of variety stalls with something for everyone.

Everything from candles, jewellery and scarfs to incredible wood creations are available. The markets pride themselves in being a community minded providing a venue for their growers, artisans and groups.

Folk Session

WHEN: Saturday 1pm.

WHERE: Good Intent Hotel.

DETAILS: The next Folk Session is on this Saturday. No charge and song folders available to share. Bring acoustic instruments, voices, and sense of humour. We’re a pretty informal and welcoming bunch, irrespective of whether you’re a novice to music participation or the folk genre, or a seasoned performer. We take turns to pick the songs we do, so everyone has a say.

V alley Girls 2020: Women On Fire

WHEN: Saturday 7.30pm.

WHERE: The Pelican Playhouse.

DETAILS: An evening of performance showcasing the talents of female artists in the Clarence Valley. Featuring Milly Deefholts, Tatiana Grace, Meg Lucas, Jammin’ Ms Daisy, Angela Clarke and more. Ticket includes free attendance at Valley Girls vocal workshops on Saturday, March 7. Tickets from $20. More information at Pelican Playhouse.

Foodies Markets Grafton

WHEN: Sunday 12-8pm.

WHERE: Grafton Showground.

DETAILS: A foodies festival is on the way to Grafton. This weekend night markets are coming with food stalls, alcohol, shopping, kids amusements and live music.

Join the fun from 12-8pm at Grafton Showground. Entry $2 per person.

The Biggest little Farm - at the Saraton

WHEN: March 11 6-9pm.

WHERE: Saraton Theatre.

DETAILS: This beautiful documentary was filmed over an eight-year period. It’s uplifting and visually stunning, a true testament to the immense complexity of nature. The screening will go ahead at the Saraton if more than 61 tickets are sold.

Book directly via fan-force.com/screenings/the-biggest-little-farm-grafton-saraton.

Clarence Kitchen Collective is co-hosting this event with Clarence Valley Food Inc. and the Yamba Farmers and Producers Market.

The Switch - Live Mystery Adventure Grafton

WHEN: March 12, 13,14 from 5pm.

WHERE: Grafton.

DETAILS: An exciting race against the clock, as you and your friends compete against other participants to be the first to throw the Switch.

Your mission starts at your rendezvous co-ordinates in Grafton, where you’ve been asked to meet The Moderator.

Play area is a 10km area with multiple locations, with driving distances max. 15 minutes apart. You are provided with GPS co-ordinates and instructions. The Moderator interacts with you throughout, via your phone and in person at various locations.

Ages 13+ can participate. Book via findtheswitch.com.