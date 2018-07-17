Menu
Emily Kane AGE: 11 SCHOOL: Year 6, Lawrence Public School
What's on Emily's mind?

17th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
What do you want to be when you grow up?

An actress or reporter. Because I want to be someone that people know.

What is your favourite food?

Fajitas because half my family is Spanish so we really often have chill in foods and Mexican foods.

Would you rather be invisible or read minds?

Be able to read minds.

Are you scared of anything?

Heights.

If you had one wish from a genie, what would you wish for?

To be able to meet anyone I want. My role model Vanessa Hudgens.

What do you like doing on the weekends?

Going to the beach.

What is your favourite colour?

Pink

If you would like your school to be a part of the KidzChat column e-mail Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner

    Local Partners