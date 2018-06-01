Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Finley Dent, 8, Year 3, Clarence Valley Anglican School
Finley Dent, 8, Year 3, Clarence Valley Anglican School Ebony Stansfield
News

What's on Finley's mind?

1st Jun 2018 10:00 AM

What makes you happy?

Laughing with my friends.

If you had your own store, what would you sell?

Toys. Because I could share some of my old toys with children.

What is your favourite part about school?

Probably learning how to write stories.

What is your favourite food?

Cinnamon donuts. Because they are very yummy.

What do you want to be when you get older?

A tennis player because you can play professional games.

Would you rather read minds or be invisible?

To read minds so I know what other people are thinking.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    LET'S NOT WAIT: Ulmarra's long wait for lower speed limits

    premium_icon LET'S NOT WAIT: Ulmarra's long wait for lower speed limits

    News New speed limits introduced in notorious blackspot on the Pacific Highway today

    • 1st Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The weight of Origin

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The weight of Origin

    Rugby League WILL it be another Queensland win, or has NSW found the answer?

    • 1st Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR': Police on drug driving blitz

    premium_icon 'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR': Police on drug driving blitz

    Crime Mobile drug testing unit to be used across area

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    News Car graveyard found in beautiful bushland on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners