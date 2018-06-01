What's on Finley's mind?

What makes you happy?

Laughing with my friends.

If you had your own store, what would you sell?

Toys. Because I could share some of my old toys with children.

What is your favourite part about school?

Probably learning how to write stories.

What is your favourite food?

Cinnamon donuts. Because they are very yummy.

What do you want to be when you get older?

A tennis player because you can play professional games.

Would you rather read minds or be invisible?

To read minds so I know what other people are thinking.