Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flynn Anderson, 6, Year 1, Copmanhurst Public School
Flynn Anderson, 6, Year 1, Copmanhurst Public School Ebony Stansfield
News

What's on Flynn's mind?

10th Aug 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

What is your favourite food?

Pizza, the works. Cause I have pineapple in it.

Are you scared of anything?

No.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

A beyblade to be here right now, it's going to be here tomorrow.

What is your favourite thing about school?

Everything. Everything's fun.

If you could be either super fast or super strong what would it be?

Fast and really strong.

What do you think is the best colour?

Blue because it's my favourite colour.

Do you have any pets?

Jet my dog. My mums horse, my cat and I think there is one more.

If you would like your school to be a part of the KidzChat column e-mail Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

kidzchat
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    Opinion Technology and climate change are disruptors we need to prepare for, not prop up

    • 10th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    News Skate, scooter competition on the way

    • 10th Aug 2018 11:55 AM
    Do you need a little drama in your life?

    Do you need a little drama in your life?

    News Learn valuable skills with this experienced drama teacher

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Was Gaff let off lightly?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Was Gaff let off lightly?

    AFL WATCH: West Coast star sits out rest of season, but is it enough?

    Local Partners