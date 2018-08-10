What's on Flynn's mind?

What is your favourite food?

Pizza, the works. Cause I have pineapple in it.

Are you scared of anything?

No.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

A beyblade to be here right now, it's going to be here tomorrow.

What is your favourite thing about school?

Everything. Everything's fun.

If you could be either super fast or super strong what would it be?

Fast and really strong.

What do you think is the best colour?

Blue because it's my favourite colour.

Do you have any pets?

Jet my dog. My mums horse, my cat and I think there is one more.

If you would like your school to be a part of the KidzChat column e-mail Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au