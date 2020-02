What’s on for this year’s Seniors Festival across the Clarence

CELEBRATION: The theme for the 2020 festival is Love to Celebrate.

Embracing Life Portrait Project

DETAILS: February - March, during library hours at Grafton, Iluka, Maclean and Yamba Libraries

TEXTtiled Collaborative Exhibition

DETAILS: February 12-23 during library hours at Grafton Library Foyer

Seniors Week Morning Tea Offer

DETAILS: February 12-23 until 11.30am at Grafton District Services Club

Craft Morning Tea and Trading Table

DETAILS: February 13 from 9am-11.30am at the Kensei Lounge, Racecourse, Powell St

Mature & Motivated Beginners

DETAILS: February 13-20 from 9.30am-10.30am at Anytime Fitness, South Grafton

The Love Of Adventure

DETAILS: February 14 from 10.30am-11.30am at Grafton Library

Exhibition and Morning Tea

DETAILS: February 15 from 11am at Grafton Regional Gallery

Seniors Week with Tony Memphis

DETAILS: February 16, 11.30am at Grafton District Service Club

Me and My Shadow by Tim Maddren

DETAILS: February 16, 2pm at Saraton Theatre

Look, touch, talk, make Collage Workshop

DETAILS: February 17, 9.30am at Grafton Aged Care Home

Tech Savvy Seniors - Technology 101

DETAILS: February 17, 10am at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Chair Yoga

DETAILS: February 17, 10.30am - 11.30am at Maclean Library, 1.30pm-2pm at Yamba Library, 3pm-3.30pm at Iluka Library.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Navigating Apps

DETAILS: February 17 12pm at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Look, touch, talk, make Collage Workshop

DETAILS: February 17, 1.30pm at Dougherty Villa, Grafton

Tech Savvy Seniors - All Things Google

DETAILS: February 17, 2pm Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Exercise Classes + Health Assessments

DETAILS: By appointment at Jetts Fitness and Optimum Allied Health between February 17-21

Forget Me Nots Singalong

DETAILS: February 18 from 10am-12pm at Grafton Library

Tech Savvy Seniors - Little Book of Scams

DETAILS: Part 1 is on February 18 at 10am Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

followed by the part 2 at 12pm.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Passwords

DETAILS: February 18, 2pm at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Tech Savvy Seniors - Apple Camera

DETAILS: February 19, 10am at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Tech Savvy Seniors - Samsung Camera

DETAILS: WED 19 February, 12pm at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Seniors Afternoon Tea

DETAILS: February 19, 1.30pm at Maclean Bowling Club

Tech Savvy Seniors - Master Photo Class

DETAILS: February 19, 2pm at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Arts In Mind

DETAILS: February 20, 10am at Grafton Regional Gallery

Book Binding Workshop

DETAILS: February 20, 10am-12.30pm at Grafton Library

Tech Savvy Seniors - Apple iPhone

DETAILS: February 20, 10am at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Tech Savvy Seniors - Apple iPad

DETAILS: February 20, 12pm at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Tech Savvy Seniors - Apple Tips & Tricks

DETAILS: February 20, 2pm at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Free Entry - Coffee & Cookie Race Day

DETAILS: February 20, at Grafton Racecourse

Home Care Information Market

DETAILS: February 21, 10am-12pm Grafton District Services Club

Tech Savvy Seniors - Passwords

DETAILS: February 21, 10am at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

Tech Savvy Seniors - Little Book of Scams

DETAILS: February 21 at Workshop Hub, Grafton Shoppingworld. Part 1 at 12pm, part 2 at 2pm.

Robertson Bros - 1960s TV Variety Show

DETAILS: February 22, 2pm at Yamba Bowling Club