What's on Hayden's mind?

What is your favourite food?

Probably pizza wrapped with bacon.

Are you scared of anything?

Something about being scared of dying.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

Infinite more wishes.

What is your favourite thing about school?

Being with my friends at lunchtime and at recess computer room at lunch.

If you could be either super fast or super strong what would it be?

Fast because then you would escape anything.

What do you think is the best colour?

Orange.

What do you like doing on the weekends?

I like playing soccer on the weekends.

If you would like your school to be a part of the KidzChat column e-mail Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.

com.au