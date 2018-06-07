Menu
NAME: Hugh AndersonAGE: 9SCHOOL: Year 3, Clarence Valley Anglican School
What's on Hugh's mind

7th Jun 2018 10:00 AM

What makes you happy?

Playing with my dad and my puppy.

If you had your own store, what would you sell?

I-pads, computers, and phones. Because I like to play with them a lot.

What is your favourite part about school?

Playing sport, benchball and playing football.

What is your favourite food?

Ice-cream, cookies and cream.

What makes people smile?

Giving them a lollipop or something.

What do you want to be when you get older?

A farmer because I can grow a heap of food.

What do you do on the weekends?

Play I-pad and Xbox.

Would you rather read minds or be invisible?

Be invisible because no one can see me.

If you would like your school to be a part of KidzChat e-mail ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

