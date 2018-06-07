What's on Hugh's mind
What makes you happy?
Playing with my dad and my puppy.
If you had your own store, what would you sell?
I-pads, computers, and phones. Because I like to play with them a lot.
What is your favourite part about school?
Playing sport, benchball and playing football.
What is your favourite food?
Ice-cream, cookies and cream.
What makes people smile?
Giving them a lollipop or something.
What do you want to be when you get older?
A farmer because I can grow a heap of food.
What do you do on the weekends?
Play I-pad and Xbox.
Would you rather read minds or be invisible?
Be invisible because no one can see me.
