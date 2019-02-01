What's on in the Clarence Valley this week?

SLOW DOWN: Yoda Yoga for Beginners, Seniors and Yachties has classes available this Sunday.

Iluka Markets

WHERE: Owen St, corner of Spenser St, Iluka.

WHEN: Sunday, 8am-noon.

DETAILS: Run on the first Sunday of the month and set among the trees on the Iluka Sports Ground, the Iluka Markets have become widely recognised as having a friendly and relaxing atmosphere.

There is locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preserves.

Cinema Under the Stars

WHERE: Memorial Park, Grafton.

WHEN: Tonight, 5.30-10pm.

DETAILS: Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is Australia'slargest free outdoor cinema program and it's returning to Grafton.

The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of family-friendly entertainment and activities before the blockbuster movie Paddington 2 screens at sundown.

Yoda Yoga for Beginners, Seniors and Yachties

WHERE: 6 River St, Maclean.=

WHEN: Sunday, 7-8pm.

DETAILS: One-hour guided meditation session. The practice of yoga nidra allows the body to relax and the mind to be calm. Stress hormones are reduced, blood pressure and heart rates decline. It can also help to reduce chronic pain and soothe the nervous system.

Please book your spot for these classes as numbers are limited. Tickets are $15. More information through Facebook.

Artist talk with Stuart Murphy

WHERE: 5 Coldstream St, Ulmarra.

WHEN: Sunday, 2-4pm.

DETAILS: Artist Stuart Murphy tends to focus his work on photography and videography of environmental issues. Come along and meet Stuart at Coldstream Gallery. Listen to some amazing stories while viewing some of his collection. Murphy will share some stories of his past, present and plans for the future. Light snacks provided and refreshments are available.

Russell Morris live

WHERE : 105-107 Mary St, Grafton.

WHEN: Saturday, 8.30-11pm.

DETAILS: Australian icon and platinum-selling artist Russell Morris is coming to Grafton this weekend. The concert kicks off at 8.30pm on Saturday at Grafton District Services Club. Tickets are $35, available through www.trybooking.com,

Grafton Farmers' Market

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral carpark, Fitzroy St.

WHEN: Thursday, 7-11am.

DETAILS: Discover the flavoursome taste of seasonal fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs just harvested, much of it grown organically, chemical-free and local, purchased directly from the grower.

Enjoy the wonderful assortment of condiments in the way of fruity jams, pickles, olives, olive oils, honey, eggs and home-baked goods.