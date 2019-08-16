What's on in the Clarence Valley this week

IN TOWN: Shannon Noll will play at the Maclean Bowling Club this weekend.

Shannon Noll - The Singles Tour

WHEN: Saturday, 8-11pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: If it ain't broke, don't fix it, the old saying goes, and as you all know there's nothing about Shannon Noll's gutsy voice that warrants first aid. You've heard it ring out from the top of the charts so many times over the past 15 years and now you're about to hear him in the finest voice of his career on his new album, Unbroken. You'll hear all the hits plus his new singles from the new album.

Grafton Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: With a wide variety of stalls, including plants, chooks and birds available to purchase, there's something for everyone at the Grafton Showground Markets.

Nothing Personal

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through St, South Grafton

DETAILS: When nothing personal always means it's deeply personal. Written by Australia's favourite playwright, David Williamson. Directed by Ken Mackenzie and Suzanne Campbell.

Williamson turns his sharp eye for comedy on the world of book publishing. Nothing Personal tells the story of a power struggle between two women in the publishing industry; Follow Bea, an older editor, and Naomi, her younger rival. Tickets available from South Grafton News and Gifts.

Ashby Monthly Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 8am-1pm

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS: Ashby locals welcome you to enjoy a stroll around the variety of stalls on offer. Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes and slices, second-hand goods and the arts and crafts of the talented locals.

Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival

WHEN: Friday to Sunday

WHERE: Nymboida Camping and Canoeing

DETAILS: The Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival is a feast for the senses.

The tastes, the smells, the sights, the sounds, the wonderful feeling of sitting around a camp fire with good food, good people and good yarns.

Camping and cabin accommodation available, open campfires permitted. For more info 6649 4155.

Yamba Farmers and Producers Market

WHEN: Wednesday, 7am-11am,

WHERE: Whiting Beach carpark

DETAILS: This market also acts as the agri-food tourism portal for the Clarence Valley region.

With around 25 stalls at the Whiting Beach carpark, there is a broad range of locally grown, hand-crafted and wild-gathered produce available ranging from organic, chemical-free and free range.

Yamba Ukes Jam Session

WHEN: Wednesday, 10am-noon

WHERE: 16 Yamba St, Yamba

DETAILS: Yamba Ukes have a fortnightly jam session at Latitude 20 Cafe. They play the ukulele, laugh, learn and sing till their hearts are content.

Playing music in a group is wonderful therapy for everyone. All levels of experience are welcome, from beginners to advanced players.

My Future Fest

WHEN: Tuesday, 9.30am-2.30pm

WHERE: Tafe NSW Grafton campus

DETAILS: Young people in the Clarence Valley are being offered a unique opportunity to discover their passion by attending My Future Fest, a one-stop shop for local youth to be held at TAFE NSW Grafton.

There will be lots of interactive activities, practical workshops, Q&As with exhibitors, guest speaker presentations, live music performances and free food on offer.

For further details and to register, visit the ETC website.

Lucky Starr and Rodney Vincent

WHEN: Saturday, 8-11pm

WHERE: Bowlo Sports and Leisure, Yamba

DETAILS: Two great entertainers, one great show.

Lucky Starr is one of the founding members of the Australian pop music industry and Rodney Vincent's standing in the Australian entertainment scene is no accident.

See them perform live on Saturday, show starts 8pm. Tickets on sale now for $20.

See reception or book online: https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/ event/lucky-starr-rodney-vincent