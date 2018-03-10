What's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Opening night of The Inspector Calls at The Pelican Playhouse for the 50th anniversary of plays being performed in the building.

Opening night of The Inspector Calls at The Pelican Playhouse for the 50th anniversary of plays being performed in the building. Matthew Elkerton

Wooli Community Garden Meeting

WHEN: Saturday 10.30-11.30am

WHERE: Little Fish Espresso, Wooli

DETAILS: A meeting will be held to discuss the introduction of a community garden. You are encouraged to bring your ideas and possibly something to write on. Any queries contact Callum on 0457 367 307 or at woolicommunitygarden@gmail.com.

Women's Coffee and Chat

WHEN: Sunday, 12-1pm

WHERE: Botero Coffee, Maclean

DETAILS: New Life Church in Lower Clarence wants women to come along and take the opportunity have a chat to get to know each other a little better over a beverage.

Learn the Life Routine Playshop

WHEN: Sunday, 9-10.45am for learn the moves, 11am-12pm the dance routine.

WHERE: Raymond Laurie Sports Centre Yamba

DETAILS: Attendees will embody and learn Nia's steps and stances with focus on engaging the body's core. You will learn the moves and dance to them. Bring some water, a cushion to sit on and a snack. Playshop and routine is $30, Routine only is $15. Contact Carol on 0412 255 306 for further details.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Iluka Sports Ground

DETAILS: Get your hands on some locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives, or enjoy a Marine Rescue breakfast, get knives sharpened, enjoy a coffee, buy plants and more.

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 7am-12pm

WHERE: Main car park near the Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Stalls offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

Nick Parnell

WHEN: Tuesday, 7pm-9pm

WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium

DETAILS: Celebrated as one of the most exciting vibes players in the world today, Nick Parnell plays both contemporary composition and makes old music new again. He injects energy into repertoire that might be familiar to some, but definitely inspirational to all. With a spirit of recklessness, Parnell takes one of the newest of classical instruments and gives it a genre-bending makeover.

An Inspector Calls

WHEN: Friday, Saturday 7.30pm, Sunday 2pm

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton

DETAILS: When the inspector comes calling, who is he looking for? What does he want? The Pelican Playhouse is celebrating 50 years of productions in the playhouse with a live radio play of An Inspector Calls, J. B. Preistley's famous play. Come and find out the real reason The Inspector Calls.

Dog Wash for Relay for Life

WHEN: Saturday, from 7am

WHERE: You Love', We Scrub'm, Grafton

DETAILS: Veronica Balsamello, from You Love'm We Scrub'm, and Meagan, from Memories By Meagan, will be holding a dog wash all day to raise money for Relay for Life.

Book in and bring a dog or two to help raise money for the good cause. Call 0400 296 269 to book yourself in.

Mick and Marty at the Naked Bean

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm

WHERE: The Naked Bean

DETAILS: Enjoy the sounds of Mick and Marty while having a delicious dinner at The Naked Bean.

Blues Brews and BBQs

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Enjoy a day out at the races with some of the best blues acts around.

For people heading from Yamba to the Yamba Cup Day Races, you can get a transfer from the Yamba Golf and Country Club for $20. Entry to the cup day is $15. The bus departs the club at 11am and returns to Yamba at 5.30pm. There is limited seating.