Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUNDAY: Don't miss Melbourne's quirkiest quintet Perch Creek live at the Pelican Playhouse South Grafton this Sunday.
SUNDAY: Don't miss Melbourne's quirkiest quintet Perch Creek live at the Pelican Playhouse South Grafton this Sunday.
Entertainment

What's on in the Clarence Valley

14th Jun 2018 2:30 PM

Tonight

  • Tim and Holly, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Crack up Comedy with Paul McMahon and Jeremy Sexton, Yamba Bowling Club.

Friday

  • Howie Brothers, from 10.30am and 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Clocky Fridays featuring DJ Gump, Jayden Reti, Rhys Comerford 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel Grafton.
  • Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Two Way Street, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Matty Devitt Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Dan Doon Rocks, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Car Ramrod, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Money Shot, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Maclean Cup Fashion Parade and High Tea, Tickets $30pp, from 2pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Ooz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • The Two Kings - The Ultimate Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley Experience, from 8pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Powerhouse, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Celtic Illusion, 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • Perch Creek, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • Stevie Rae, 12.00-2.00pm, Entrees, Grafton Regional Gallery.
  • Roches Rock Choir, from 5pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • David Saunders, A touch of Country, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Samuel Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • June 21: Stu The Saxman, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • June 22: Mal Eastick and Andrew Hegedus, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • June 23: Bearfoot, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • June 24: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 29: Peter Powers hypnotist, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 29: Raise Your Glass Pink Tribute Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  • June 29: Salt & Steel, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • June 30: Ay Pachanga, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 30: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • July 4: Winter Performing Arts Night, Grafton Regional Library.
  • July 6: John Flanaghan Trio, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • July 7: Pseudo Echo, Yamba Bowling Club.
clarence events gig guide whatson
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Police charges over alleged Grafton jail drug supply

    Police charges over alleged Grafton jail drug supply

    Crime More arrests from striek force looking to large scale drug supply syndicate

    • 14th Jun 2018 4:00 PM
    BREAKING: Police recover body from Richmond River

    premium_icon BREAKING: Police recover body from Richmond River

    Breaking Police divers have this morning located the body of a man

    Controversial MP reveals why he changed parties

    premium_icon Controversial MP reveals why he changed parties

    Politics Controversial MP switches parties for shot at his old seat.

    Cancer fraudster's crime 'greed not need'

    premium_icon Cancer fraudster's crime 'greed not need'

    Crime Magistrate labels crime "mind-boggling"

    Local Partners