Entertainment
What's on in the Clarence Valley
Tonight
- Tim and Holly, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Crack up Comedy with Paul McMahon and Jeremy Sexton, Yamba Bowling Club.
Friday
- Howie Brothers, from 10.30am and 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Clocky Fridays featuring DJ Gump, Jayden Reti, Rhys Comerford 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel Grafton.
- Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Two Way Street, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Matty Devitt Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Dan Doon Rocks, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Car Ramrod, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Money Shot, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Maclean Cup Fashion Parade and High Tea, Tickets $30pp, from 2pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Ooz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- The Two Kings - The Ultimate Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley Experience, from 8pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Powerhouse, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Celtic Illusion, 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- Perch Creek, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Stevie Rae, 12.00-2.00pm, Entrees, Grafton Regional Gallery.
- Roches Rock Choir, from 5pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- David Saunders, A touch of Country, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Samuel Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- June 21: Stu The Saxman, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- June 22: Mal Eastick and Andrew Hegedus, Yamba Bowling Club.
- June 23: Bearfoot, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- June 24: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 29: Peter Powers hypnotist, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 29: Raise Your Glass Pink Tribute Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- June 29: Salt & Steel, Yamba Bowling Club.
- June 30: Ay Pachanga, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 30: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- July 4: Winter Performing Arts Night, Grafton Regional Library.
- July 6: John Flanaghan Trio, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- July 7: Pseudo Echo, Yamba Bowling Club.