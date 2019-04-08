What's on in the Valley for Youth Week
THIS week is all about the kids, with loads of events for NSW Youth Week happening throughout the Valley.
If you are a young person with ideas, opinions and challenges, the youth forum hosted by The New School of Arts Neighbourhood House is for you.
The forum aims to create a space for young people to share and discuss the issues that matter to them.
Anyone aged 12-24 can attend this free event and have their say on the policies and programs that affect youth directly.
There is something for everyone, from the weird and wacky like designing fashion items from condoms to spark an important conversation, to an open air cinema screening of Ant-Man and The Wasp in Yamba.
All events are free, for more information check out the plunge festival guide at the Clarence Valley Council's website.
What's on
- Youth Forum: Wednesday, 10-12pm, The New School of Arts Hall, bookings required.
- Youth Forum: Thursday, 11-1pm Civic Hall Maclean, bookings required.
- Live 'N' Loud: Thursday, 6-9pm Grafton Library.
- League Tag Gala Day: Friday, 9.30-2.30pm, Wherrett Park Maclean.
- Sunset Shindig: Saturday, 5-9pm Market Square, Grafton.
- Open Air Cinema: Sunday, 4-9pm Yamba Oval.
- Condom Couture (14+): April 15, 2-5pm Boxes Market Square, Grafton, bookings required.
- Condom Couture (14+): April 16, 3-6pm Treelands Drive Community centre, Yamba, bookings required
- Brekky and Balls: April 17, 8-11am McKittrick Park, South Grafton.
- Skate, Scooter and BMX Clinics: April 16-18, 4-6pm Grafton Skate Park.