What's on in the Valley for Youth Week

Skate, scooter and BMX clinics will be held this week as part of NSW Youth Week. John McCutcheon

THIS week is all about the kids, with loads of events for NSW Youth Week happening throughout the Valley.

If you are a young person with ideas, opinions and challenges, the youth forum hosted by The New School of Arts Neighbourhood House is for you.

The forum aims to create a space for young people to share and discuss the issues that matter to them.

Anyone aged 12-24 can attend this free event and have their say on the policies and programs that affect youth directly.

There is something for everyone, from the weird and wacky like designing fashion items from condoms to spark an important conversation, to an open air cinema screening of Ant-Man and The Wasp in Yamba.

All events are free, for more information check out the plunge festival guide at the Clarence Valley Council's website.

What's on