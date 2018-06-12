What's on Joseph's mind?

If you could ask a genie one wish what would it be?

To go to school everyday. So then I could learn more and more and because smarter for when I'm older.

If you could be anything when you grow up what would it be?

A palaeontologist because you can dig for dinosaur bones.

What is the best part about school?

You get to do maths. Maths is my favourite.

Can you describe your favourite song?

Happy because it makes me feel happy.

What do you do on the weekends?

Sometimes I like going to my friends houses because I get to play with them.

What is your favourite book?

Has a pug in it, it tries to have everything himself. It's called People Pug.

Would you rather be super fast or super strong?

Super fast because I can go to the Olympics.