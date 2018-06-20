Menu
Kallen Perich - Copmnahurst Public School.
News

What's on Kallen's mind?

20th Jun 2018 3:13 PM
NAME: Kallen Perich

AGE: 5 - Year 1

SCHOOL: Copmanhurst Public School

What is your favourite food?

Apple. It's a round circle that's red. They make your tooth fall out so you get money from the tooth fairy.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

A Beyblade because they're fun.

What is your favourite thing about school?

Playing with my friends.

What do you think is the best colour?

Orange and blue, it's only the silver sparkles on top of the orange.

What do you like doing on the weekends?

Riding my motorbike because I race my dad and brother. I go around the farm and race them around the farm.

If you would like your school to be a part of our KidzChat column email ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner

