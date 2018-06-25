What's on: NAIDOC Week

CEREMONY: Bundjalung educator Gilbert Laurie smokes out the badspirits to invite the good into the NAIDOC Family Fun Day at Grafton.

CEREMONY: Bundjalung educator Gilbert Laurie smokes out the badspirits to invite the good into the NAIDOC Family Fun Day at Grafton. Clair Morton

NAIDOC Week is just around the corner and there will be tons to do in the Clarence Valley.

The week, which runs from July 9 to 14, celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander peoples across the country.

Lower Clarence NAIDOC - Yamba, Monday, July 9

9am - Opening Ceremony at NGARU Village

10am - Cutting of cake at Angourie Sports Field

10.30am - Daily activities at the Angourie Sports Field and Raymond Laurie Centre.

12pm - Barbecue lunch and bush tucker at the sports field

2.30pm - Afternoon tea and closing ceremony at the sports field.

TRANSPORT - Pick up times

8.15am - Hillcrest

8.25am - Maclean Boulevard

8.45am - Crystal Waters Park

Drop offs will occur following closing ceremony from 3.30pm

Grafton NAIDOC - July 8 to July 14

Sunday - Opening ceremony, the tree nations invited to perform together at the Willow tree on the river bank across from the GP Super Clinic. This will happen at sunset - time yet to be annouced.

Monday - League Tag competitions, field and times to be announced.

Tuesday - Youth disco - 5pm to 7pm for ages 5-12 years, 7.30pm to 9.30pm 13-17 years at Headspace.

Wednesday - NAIDOC art competition display. The art wil be displayed at Headspace from 10am.

Friday - Family Fun Day, Grafton Showground from 10am-2pm. Schedule to be announced.

Saturday - NAIDOC closing night celebrations at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club. Adults only event.