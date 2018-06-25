Menu
CEREMONY: Bundjalung educator Gilbert Laurie smokes out the badspirits to invite the good into the NAIDOC Family Fun Day at Grafton.
What's on: NAIDOC Week

by Caitlan Charles
25th Jun 2018 3:11 PM

NAIDOC Week is just around the corner and there will be tons to do in the Clarence Valley.

The week, which runs from July 9 to 14, celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander peoples across the country.

Lower Clarence NAIDOC - Yamba, Monday, July 9

9am - Opening Ceremony at NGARU Village

10am - Cutting of cake at Angourie Sports Field

10.30am - Daily activities at the Angourie Sports Field and Raymond Laurie Centre.

12pm - Barbecue lunch and bush tucker at the sports field

2.30pm - Afternoon tea and closing ceremony at the sports field.

TRANSPORT - Pick up times

8.15am - Hillcrest

8.25am - Maclean Boulevard

8.45am - Crystal Waters Park

Drop offs will occur following closing ceremony from 3.30pm

Grafton NAIDOC - July 8 to July 14

Sunday - Opening ceremony, the tree nations invited to perform together at the Willow tree on the river bank across from the GP Super Clinic. This will happen at sunset - time yet to be annouced.

Monday - League Tag competitions, field and times to be announced.

Tuesday - Youth disco - 5pm to 7pm for ages 5-12 years, 7.30pm to 9.30pm 13-17 years at Headspace.

Wednesday - NAIDOC art competition display. The art wil be displayed at Headspace from 10am.

Friday - Family Fun Day, Grafton Showground from 10am-2pm. Schedule to be announced.

Saturday - NAIDOC closing night celebrations at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club. Adults only event.

