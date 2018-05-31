Menu
Natasha Piper, 7, Cowper Public School
What's on Natasha's mind?

31st May 2018 3:00 PM

What is your favourite colour?

Pink because I like food that is pink and it's really yummy on icing on cake and bubblegum.

What do you find scary?

Scared of spiders. Cause some are dangerous and some look scary.

What is your favourite food to eat?

Fruit, because it's healthy and delicious.

What is your least favourite food?

Boiled eggs.

What is your favourite ice-cream flavour?

Strawberry because I like strawberries.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A vet because I love animals so much.

What is your favourite school subject?

Sport, my favourite sport is tennis and I always want to play it.

If you could have a superpower what superpower would you have?

I want to fly because I want to see the birds fly.

If you would like your school to be a part of KidzChat e-mail ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

