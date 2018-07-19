Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rocky Carter, 7, Year 2, Tucabia Public School
Rocky Carter, 7, Year 2, Tucabia Public School Ebony Stansfield
Life

What's on Rocky's mind?

19th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

What is your favourite food?

Probably either spaghetti or either fruit or vegetables.

Are you scared of anything?

When there would be a scary movie or something on I would be scared.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

Probably to be a god, so I could do anything I like.

What is your favourite thing about school?

Probably the learning. Probably maths.

If you could be either super fast or super strong what would it be?

Fast, so I could beat all the people in cross country and stuff.

What do you think is the best colour?

Green.

Do you have any pets?

Two dogs and 1 cat.

What do you like doing on the weekends?

Just maybe swimming in the pool.

If you would like your school to be a part of the KidzChat column e-mail Ebony.Stansfield@

dailyexaminer.com.au

kidschat tucabia public school
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Council's rate plan ultimatum

    premium_icon Council's rate plan ultimatum

    Council News Council reach decision on pensioner owing $30,000 in unpaid rates

    Parents out of pocket in childcare glitch

    premium_icon Parents out of pocket in childcare glitch

    Parenting Thousands lose out in the first week of the new childcare subsidy.

    Trainer says horse left "traumatised" after sex act

    Trainer says horse left "traumatised" after sex act

    Crime 31-year-old man convicted of animal cruelty

    Local Partners