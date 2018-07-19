What's on Rocky's mind?

What is your favourite food?

Probably either spaghetti or either fruit or vegetables.

Are you scared of anything?

When there would be a scary movie or something on I would be scared.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

Probably to be a god, so I could do anything I like.

What is your favourite thing about school?

Probably the learning. Probably maths.

If you could be either super fast or super strong what would it be?

Fast, so I could beat all the people in cross country and stuff.

What do you think is the best colour?

Green.

Do you have any pets?

Two dogs and 1 cat.

What do you like doing on the weekends?

Just maybe swimming in the pool.

