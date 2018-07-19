What's on Rocky's mind?
What is your favourite food?
Probably either spaghetti or either fruit or vegetables.
Are you scared of anything?
When there would be a scary movie or something on I would be scared.
If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?
Probably to be a god, so I could do anything I like.
What is your favourite thing about school?
Probably the learning. Probably maths.
If you could be either super fast or super strong what would it be?
Fast, so I could beat all the people in cross country and stuff.
What do you think is the best colour?
Green.
Do you have any pets?
Two dogs and 1 cat.
What do you like doing on the weekends?
Just maybe swimming in the pool.
