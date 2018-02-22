News
WHAT'S ON: The best gigs this week
Tonight
- DJ Rhys Commerford, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Nicole Brophy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Verse 17 + Corpus Grind, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
- Owen Shannon + DJ Set, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- 2 Way Street in the bar, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- It's Probably Us, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Soda Groove, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Secret Squirrel, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Benny Black, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Brett Patman, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Resident DJ Dollar Bill, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Double Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- The Steel Syndicate, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Who's Charlie, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Minnie Marks, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Money Shot, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Wrecked, 3-6pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Hayley Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
Coming Soon
- March 2-11: An Inspector Calls, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- March 2: Nocturnal Tapes, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- March 3: Fiona Boyes, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
- March 3: Baby Boomers Comedy & Music Show, Yamba Golf Club.
- March 11: Blues Brews & Barbecues featuring Mal Eastick, Phil Emmanuel, Minnie Marks, Grafton Racecourse.
- March 13: Nick Parnell, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
- March 16: Chisel Revived Cold Chisel Tribute Show, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- March 16-17: Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont The Highway Sky Tour, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- March 17: Angry Anderson's (former frontman of Rose Tattoo) Blood, Sweat and Beers, Grafton District Services Club.
- March 31: Pink v Ga Ga Tribute, Grafton District Services Club.