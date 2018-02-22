Menu
STAR: Minnie Marks will be in Clarence for a show at Grafton's Village Green on Saturday night. ivan Karczewski
News

WHAT'S ON: The best gigs this week

22nd Feb 2018 4:00 AM

Tonight

  • DJ Rhys Commerford, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Nicole Brophy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Verse 17 + Corpus Grind, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
  • Owen Shannon + DJ Set, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • 2 Way Street in the bar, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • It's Probably Us, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Soda Groove, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Secret Squirrel, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Benny Black, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Brett Patman, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Resident DJ Dollar Bill, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Double Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • The Steel Syndicate, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Who's Charlie, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Minnie Marks, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Money Shot, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Wrecked, 3-6pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Hayley Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • March 2-11: An Inspector Calls, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • March 2: Nocturnal Tapes, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • March 3: Fiona Boyes, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
  • March 3: Baby Boomers Comedy & Music Show, Yamba Golf Club.
  • March 11: Blues Brews & Barbecues featuring Mal Eastick, Phil Emmanuel, Minnie Marks, Grafton Racecourse.
  • March 13: Nick Parnell, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
  • March 16: Chisel Revived Cold Chisel Tribute Show, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • March 16-17: Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont The Highway Sky Tour, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • March 17: Angry Anderson's (former frontman of Rose Tattoo) Blood, Sweat and Beers, Grafton District Services Club.
  • March 31: Pink v Ga Ga Tribute, Grafton District Services Club.
