WHAT’S ON: Things to do in the Clarence this weekend

RIDING HIGH: The Harwood Hotel are hosting the annual ride-on mower time trials this Australia Day.

RIDING HIGH: The Harwood Hotel are hosting the annual ride-on mower time trials this Australia Day.

Barefoot Bowls

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

WHEN: Saturday from 4.30pm, Sunday from 3pm.

DETAILS: The Club is supporting Mark Goldie with his Variety NSW Bash Car 0169 where all proceeds are donated to the Variety Children’s Charity.

The Club is holding a barefoot bowls night January 25 to support Mark Goldie with his Variety NSW Bash Car.

Cost is $10 per person includes all equipment to bowl, barbecue and memorabilia auction with Peter Brock & Bathurst framed prints for auction and Jim Beam racing.

On Australia Day the club will focus on the drought reliefwith a Barefoot Bowls Fundraiser starting at 3pm with entertainment by Roo, sausage sizzle and raffle.

The cost is $5 per person and all proceeds will be donated towards the drought relief.

Iluka Australia Day

WHEN: Sunday January 26, 9am

WHERE: Community Hall, Spenser St, Iluka

DETAILS: Raising the flag by Captain and vice-captain of Iluka Public School.

Special Guest: Richie Williamson – announcing Citizen of the Year.

Morning tea to follow supplied by the CWA and the event organised and set up by Rotary.

Cricket on Australia Day

WHERE: Grafton Presbyterian Church

WHEN: January 26, from 11am

DETAILS: Free Australia Day BBQ Lunch and cold drinks

Cricket Game and activities for kids from 11am on Sunday 26th January.

Family Fun Day

WHERE: Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba

WHEN: Sunday 4-7pm

DETAILS: Head down to the Yamba Bowlo for a day of family fun this Australia Day.

Two Barefoot Bowls sessions available, 4-5.30pm and 5.30-7pm, Bookings are essential.

Plus plenty for the kids including a jumping castle for $5, face painting a barbecue, tug of war, a thong throwing competition plus some fantastic Australian music to cap it off.

Yamba Markets

WHERE: Ford Park Yamba

WHEN: Sunday

DETAILS: There’s always something new at the Yamba River Markets, which feature around 120 stalls, and more in the peak seasons.

The stalls range from fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, plenty of food stalls including Asian foods, second hand furniture, books, jewellery, clothing, arts and craft among many others.

Cut ‘n Paste with Jaz Grady

WHERE: Vines at 139

WHEN: Today, 9.30-12pm

DETAILS: Using the meditative process of Cut n Paste, test out designs and colours to make a collage journal. Your collage ideas can become artworks or an inspiring painting, drawing or 3D object.

this is a fabulous process to play, experiment and have fun. with. All materials provided. This class is for you if you want fun, creativity and positive procrastination to get those creative juices flowing. For students in years 7-9. Cost $25.

Community Fire Aid – A Night of Uplifting Music

WHERE: The Pelican Playhouse

WHEN: 6.30-10pm

DETAILS: Five bands from the Clarence Valley are joining together for a night of uplifting music to raise money to assist with the continued fight and recovery from the devastating fire that is still raging through New South Wales and Victoria.

Join on Saturday at 6:30pm and show your support for the victims of the fires that have spread through our local community and country.

Harwood Hilton Ride-on Mower time trials

WHEN: Sunday from midday

WHERE: Harwood Hotel

DETAILS: Come join in the fun, enter your mower for a chance to win the accolades of all your peers for the next 12 months.

Family Tree will be playing all afternoon, so come and get your Australia on. loads of prizes and proudly sponsored by Coopers. To book call 66464223.