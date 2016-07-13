What's on this July Racing Carnival

IF there's one thing that brings the Clarence Valley alive, it's the July Racing Carnival at the Clarence River Jockey Club.
With the Westlawn Finance Prelude Day, the official beginning of the carnival, done and dusted this afternoon, take a look at what else you've got to look forward to at this year's July Carnival:
Breakfast with the Best @ CRJC
WHEN: Saturday, July 8
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club
DETAILS: Clarence Coast's FM 104.7 will be broadcasting live from the CRJC during the barbecue breakfast at the track.
South Grafton Cup Calcutta
WHEN: Saturday, July 8
WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club
DETAILS: Come down the the South Club to get your hands on a potential winner with the South Grafton Cup Calcutta. This social event will be all about racing but watch out which horses you bid on.
Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup Day
WHEN: Sunday, July 9
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club
DETAILS: The traditional Ladies Day of the July Carnival, the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field "Lady of the Carnival" will be chosen, with live music on the West Lawn.
Barrier Draw Luncheon
WHEN: Monday, July 10 from 11am
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club
COST: $95 for a two course meal and drinks
DETAILS: The barrier draw luncheon event is one of the social highlights of the Grafton Carnival and commences at 11am where the barrier draw for both of the listed features will be conducted.
This year's special guests are champion jockey Hugh Bowman and former jockey Gary Moore, a testament to the prestige of the July Racing Carnival.
Tickets to the event can be purchased through the CRJC.
Ramornie Handicap Calcutta and Grafton Cup Call of the Card
WHEN: Tuesday, July 11 from 7pm
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club
DETAILS: The jockey club will run their annual calcutta on the Ramornie runners, with a traditional calling of card for the feature Grafton Cup as well.
Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap
WHEN: Wednesday, July 12
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club
DETAILS: Get ready for the second biggest day of the July Carnival with the Ramornie Handicap. There will be buses to and from the racecourse and live music playing. Tickets will be available from the CRJC office. Gate times TBA. Members of the GDSC get free entry to the track. Gates open at 10.30am.
McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup Day
WHEN: Thursday, July 13
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club
DETAILS: The race that stops Grafton is less than a week away. The McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup is the biggest race day in Grafton's calendar. Don't forget the Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field. There will be buses to and from the racecourse and live music. Tickets are available from the racecourse office. Gates open at 10.30am.
Grafton Cup After Party
WHEN: Thursday, July 13 from 7pm
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club
DETAILS: Rock out with rugby league legend Eric Grothe and the Gurus who will keep the party going well into the night after the Grafton Cup.
Maclean Cup Calcutta
WHEN: Saturday, July 15
WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Make the journey to the Maclean Bowling Club for one of the final nights of festivities for the July Carnival. The annual Maclean Cup Calcutta will be auctioned off, so make sure you are there on time to grab tickets in the event.
Maclean Cup Day
WHEN: Sunday, July 16
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club
DETAILS: The final day of the 2016 July Carnival the Maclean Cup is traditionally a day for the families. With plenty of exciting racing to keep the punters happy, but also the annual Grafton Shoppingworld Kids Fashions on the Field for the best dressed youngsters. There will be free kids activities all day.
