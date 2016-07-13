What's on this July Racing Carnival

With their specially made hats, connections of the 2016 Grafton Cup winner Rednav pose with trainer Sally Taylor.

IF there's one thing that brings the Clarence Valley alive, it's the July Racing Carnival at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

With the Westlawn Finance Prelude Day, the official beginning of the carnival, done and dusted this afternoon, take a look at what else you've got to look forward to at this year's July Carnival:

Breakfast with the Best @ CRJC

WHEN: Saturday, July 8

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Clarence Coast's FM 104.7 will be broadcasting live from the CRJC during the barbecue breakfast at the track.

South Grafton Cup Calcutta

WHEN: Saturday, July 8

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

DETAILS: Come down the the South Club to get your hands on a potential winner with the South Grafton Cup Calcutta. This social event will be all about racing but watch out which horses you bid on.

Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup Day

WHEN: Sunday, July 9

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: The traditional Ladies Day of the July Carnival, the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field "Lady of the Carnival" will be chosen, with live music on the West Lawn.

Serenity Skin Clinic lady of the carnival runner-up Tanya Daniel, and winner Amelia Carson with Jacqui's Shoe Boutique Millinery award winner Kristi Lawrence show their outfits on South Grafton Cup Day. Adam Hourigan

Barrier Draw Luncheon

WHEN: Monday, July 10 from 11am

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

COST: $95 for a two course meal and drinks

DETAILS: The barrier draw luncheon event is one of the social highlights of the Grafton Carnival and commences at 11am where the barrier draw for both of the listed features will be conducted.

This year's special guests are champion jockey Hugh Bowman and former jockey Gary Moore, a testament to the prestige of the July Racing Carnival.

Tickets to the event can be purchased through the CRJC.

Ramornie Handicap Calcutta and Grafton Cup Call of the Card

WHEN: Tuesday, July 11 from 7pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: The jockey club will run their annual calcutta on the Ramornie runners, with a traditional calling of card for the feature Grafton Cup as well.

Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap

WHEN: Wednesday, July 12

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Get ready for the second biggest day of the July Carnival with the Ramornie Handicap. There will be buses to and from the racecourse and live music playing. Tickets will be available from the CRJC office. Gate times TBA. Members of the GDSC get free entry to the track. Gates open at 10.30am.

2016 Ramornie winner Tye Angland: Tye Angland talks about his ride on Smart Volatility who won the 2016 Ramornie Handicap

McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup Day

WHEN: Thursday, July 13

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: The race that stops Grafton is less than a week away. The McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup is the biggest race day in Grafton's calendar. Don't forget the Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field. There will be buses to and from the racecourse and live music. Tickets are available from the racecourse office. Gates open at 10.30am.

The horses come past the finishing post for the first time in the 2016 Grafton Cup Adam Hourigan

Grafton Cup After Party

WHEN: Thursday, July 13 from 7pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Rock out with rugby league legend Eric Grothe and the Gurus who will keep the party going well into the night after the Grafton Cup.

Maclean Cup Calcutta

WHEN: Saturday, July 15

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Make the journey to the Maclean Bowling Club for one of the final nights of festivities for the July Carnival. The annual Maclean Cup Calcutta will be auctioned off, so make sure you are there on time to grab tickets in the event.

Maclean Cup Day

WHEN: Sunday, July 16

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: The final day of the 2016 July Carnival the Maclean Cup is traditionally a day for the families. With plenty of exciting racing to keep the punters happy, but also the annual Grafton Shoppingworld Kids Fashions on the Field for the best dressed youngsters. There will be free kids activities all day.

WINNER: Ashton Jones is feeling super about his win in the Best Dressed Boy 1-6 years on Maclean Cup Day. Adam Hourigan

