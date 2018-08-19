Best shows to binge tonight

Seeing double? It's not the wine. Promise!

LET'S be honest: Free-to-air TV between Friday night and Sunday prime time can be slim pickings at times, full of faded re-runs and movies you've seen a gazillion times.

But this weekend is littered with binge-worthy gems waiting to be discovered.

Right now, we're obsessed with female-led crime dramas, the breathtaking New York vogue scene and a new French thriller that explores the seedy Paris few ever see: the underground sewers.

Come any closer and I'll toilet duck you to death!

KILLING EVE

Killing Eve is so much more than just a simple spy show. It's a game of cat and mouse, a character drama and a wicked comedy all rolled into one. Sandra Oh shines as MI5 officer Eve Polastri who's tasked to track down a cold-blooded assassin, curiously named Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Be prepared to be amused, revolted and infuriated in equal measure.

ABC iview

Anna Friel is sensational in the gritty crime drama Marcella. That jumper, not so much.

MARCELLA

Marcella centres on the psychological struggles of a Metropolitan police officer at crisis point in her personal life. It's written, directed and produced by Swedish screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt (the man behind The Bridge) so expect some seriously dark twists. Anna Friel is sensational, as always, in the title role.

ABC iview

J.K. Simmons plays two identical leads, for one identical salary.

COUNTERPART

Set in the captivating world of espionage, intrigue and government conspiracies, this 10-part series follows Howard (J.K. Simmons), a low level employee at a Berlin-based spy agency. When he discovers his organisation is hiding a gateway to a parallel dimension, Howard's life is turned upside down … and the only man he can trust is Prime, his near-identical 'counterpart'. Sounds trippy? You have no idea.

SBS On Demand

Don't go down there, toots. It's smelly and full of rats … and they speak French!

NOX

Retired Cop Catherine (Nathalie Baye) is forced back into action when her daughter Julie (Maîwenn) vanishes into the city's labyrinth of sewers. Aided by Julie's partner Raphaël (Malik Zidi), Catherine must chase every clue and use all her instincts in this terrifying six-part French thriller. You'll never see Paris the same way again.

SBS On Demand

Strike a pose, there's nothing to it, Vogue!

MY HOUSE

Tati 007, Alex Mugler, Jelani Mizrahi, Lolita Balenciaga, Relish Milan and rapper Precious Ebony dominate the legendary ballroom scene in New York City. Be in awe as they death drop, vogue and serve up some serious attitude in this mind-blowing reality series. It's sooo good. Trust us.

SBS On Demand

SATURDAY

Awww, look, they’ve almost formed a love heart.

2018 BLEDISLOE CUP: AUSTRALIA VS NEW ZEALAND

Order a pizza and get the tinnies in the fridge, the Qantas Wallabies are about to face off against arch rivals the All Blacks on home turf at ANZ Stadium, Sydney.

Channel 10, Saturday 7.30pm; Fox Sports 501, 7pm.

Girl Power is alive and well in UK legal drama The Split.

THE SPLIT

As a lawyer, Hannah (Nicola Walker) always gets what she wants for her clients, but can she get what she wants for herself? This six-part British drama explores family, love, loyalty and the very messy business of divorce.

ABC, Saturday 7.30pm

Let’s hope scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis has some Spray ’n’ Wipe under the sink.

HALLOWEEN

Time for a flashback, kids. Tonight Jamie Lee Curtis is going to scream herself silly in Halloween as serial killer Michael Myers unleashes hell on smalltown Haddonfield.

Foxtel's Movie Greats, Saturday 8.30pm

SUNDAY

Now where did I put that scented candle?

RYAN REYNOLDS THRILLER TRIPLE

Fancy a Ryan Reynolds triple bill to cap off your weekend? Well, you're in luck because tonight you can watch kidnap thriller The Captive, claustrophobic drama Buried and sci-fi horror Life, also starring Jake Gyllenhaal, back to back. Now that's what we call living.

Foxtel's Thriller Movies, Sunday 6.40pm

Look, a real life plastic bag. Quick, get it on eBay. We’ll make a fortune.

THE BLOCK

It's 24 hours before the guest bedroom reveal and it's all going on: Bianca and Carla are chasing their tails, Jess has a secret weapon, Norm's put his faith in automated lighting and Sara's loving her feature wall sick. Let's hope Courtney and Hans finish in time.

Channel 9, Sunday 7pm

Shane Jacobson has an identical twin. Who knew?

LITTLE BIG SHOTS

Tonight we meet a viral dance sensation, a champion trampolinist, an amazing pop 'n' locker and chicken farmer, Max, who's a legend.

Channel 7, Sunday 7pm

A Place To Call Home is coming to an end. Surprisingly none of the cast stole anything from wardrobe.

A PLACE TO CALL HOME: THE FINAL CHAPTER

Expect plenty of ups and downs, and everything in between, as this adored drama begins the journey towards its stunning conclusion. You can be sure tissues will be required when all is said and done.

Foxtel's showcase, Sunday 8.30pm

It's amazing what the right suit and hairstyle can do for a man.

DISGRACE!

It's easy to become the most hated person in the country, but how does someone bounce back? Disgrace! dissects all the latest scandals through opinions, insight and laughs. It's hosted by Sam Dastyari, so it's good to know Channel 10 have a sense of humour.

Channel 10, Sunday 8.30pm

What a handsome devil. There's no two ways about it.

RAKE

For the final season of Rake, the sensational Richard Roxburgh takes his beloved Cleaver Greene to Canberra as an independent senator in federal Parliament. Expect plenty of jaw dropping laughs, and some sensational moments from Anthony LaPaglia and Jane Turner. Ah, Rake, you will be missed.

ABC, Sunday 8.30pm

Gang Of Youths perform hits and a few surprises … and none of them involve Celine Dion or John Farnham.

MTV UNPLUGGED: GANG OF YOUTHS

MTV Unplugged is back! Tonight Sydney band Gang of Youths will perform their hits and a few surprises. Rock on!

Foxtel's MTV, Sunday 9pm