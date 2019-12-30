WHAT’S ON: Where to ring in the new year in the Clarence
New Year’s Eve Family Fun
WHEN: From 4:30 PM
WHERE: Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure
DETAILS: Head along to the Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure club for an afternoon of barefoot bowls, jumping castle and face painting for the kids plus music and a barbecue. Bookings for barefoot bowls essential, two sessions available, 4.30-6pm and 6-7.30pm $10 per person, under 12 play free. $5 unlimited play on jumping castle.
Midnight fireworks ft. POOLCLVB
WHEN: From 6.30pm
WHERE: Pacific Hotel, Yamba
DETAILS: Dance your way into the new yearat the Pacific Hotel’s evening of live music from POOLCLVB and Sexwax DJs followed by midnight fireworks. Tickets are available now to this 18+ event at the Pacific Hotel office or call 6646 2466 for more information.
Live music, food, family friendly vibes
WHEN: From 6pm
WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club
DETAILS: Bring in the New Year with the Yamba Golf & Country Club in a relaxed, family friendly environment. Live music from The Stunned Mullets, free jumping castles for the kids, and watch the town fireworks from the greens area and back deck. Book a table in Seafire for dinner, and enjoy. For more information and bookings call 6646 2104.
Celebrate the new year with 2 Way Street
WHEN: From 8pm
WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Celebrate the new year with everyone at the Maclean Bowling Club and dance the night away with 2 Way Street, the Clarence Valley duo of Liz Duggan and Mick Florie will be sure to have you on your feet to welcome 2020. More information call 6645 3711.
NYE lunch at Harwood
WHEN: From 11am
WHERE: Harwood Hotel
DETAILS: Come chill out for lunch on new year’s eve at the Harwood Hotel. Enjoy tunes on the deck with Salt n Steel from 1-3pm. Bistro open 11-4 pm, pub closes at 8pm. Bookings for lunch highly recommended call 6646 4223. Courtesy bus is available.