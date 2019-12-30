WHAT’S ON: Where to ring in the new year in the Clarence

New Year’s Eve Family Fun

WHEN: From 4:30 PM

WHERE: Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure

DETAILS: Head along to the Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure club for an afternoon of barefoot bowls, jumping castle and face painting for the kids plus music and a barbecue. Bookings for barefoot bowls essential, two sessions available, 4.30-6pm and 6-7.30pm $10 per person, under 12 play free. $5 unlimited play on jumping castle.

Midnight fireworks ft. POOLCLVB

WHEN: From 6.30pm

WHERE: Pacific Hotel, Yamba

DETAILS: Dance your way into the new yearat the Pacific Hotel’s evening of live music from POOLCLVB and Sexwax DJs followed by midnight fireworks. Tickets are available now to this 18+ event at the Pacific Hotel office or call 6646 2466 for more information.

Live music, food, family friendly vibes

WHEN: From 6pm

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club

DETAILS: Bring in the New Year with the Yamba Golf & Country Club in a relaxed, family friendly environment. Live music from The Stunned Mullets, free jumping castles for the kids, and watch the town fireworks from the greens area and back deck. Book a table in Seafire for dinner, and enjoy. For more information and bookings call 6646 2104.

Celebrate the new year with 2 Way Street

WHEN: From 8pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Celebrate the new year with everyone at the Maclean Bowling Club and dance the night away with 2 Way Street, the Clarence Valley duo of Liz Duggan and Mick Florie will be sure to have you on your feet to welcome 2020. More information call 6645 3711.

NYE lunch at Harwood

WHEN: From 11am

WHERE: Harwood Hotel

DETAILS: Come chill out for lunch on new year’s eve at the Harwood Hotel. Enjoy tunes on the deck with Salt n Steel from 1-3pm. Bistro open 11-4 pm, pub closes at 8pm. Bookings for lunch highly recommended call 6646 4223. Courtesy bus is available.