What’s on your mind this week Clarence Valley?
Each week we ask you to tell what’s on your mind in the Clarence Valley, and this week there’s particular thanks to an amazing charity effort. Here’s what you had to say for this week:
Jack Carey Genet
Thumbs down to the bike rider the other morning thinking he owned the road peddled straight on the busy round about making cars stop not caring about his or any ones safety
Maree Geerin
Thumbs down for people who abuse and dump animals in the Clarence Valley.
Thumbs up to the green keeper at Ellem oval who returned a licence he found when mowing, honest people still around
Sarah McMahon
Thumbs up to the bohoes. Shannon Cullen, Terry Deefholts, Chris Hazell, Phil Hazell, Josh Mac for pushing me and supporting me and just being awesome. I love you guys so much x
Eef Wylie
Thumbs up to the man that walks the Gwydir Highway picking up the rubbish and waving friendly to people driving by! 🙂
Jen Jimmink
Thumbs up to the wonderful lady at the movies selling tickets and popcorn. My kids and I went to see a movie (with a couple of free kids passes they had won at oosh) and she was very kind to my kids 😉.
Sharyn Fallon
Thumbs up to Anthony Wicks, Tamara Roberts and crew at the retail shop South Grafton.
Darryl Stokes
Thumbs down for the untidy long grass at the southern entrance to Maclean it‘s a disgrace CVC should be ashamed of themselves pull your finger out and tidy it up.
Phil P K Kennedy
Thanks to the Rabbit Rideshare lady who returned my bag this afternoon top service 👌
Karen Shoebridge
Thumbs up to Veronica Balsamello and Aiden and all her helpers for holding the fundraiser for Riley, great job everyone.
Charmaine Patricia Watters
A huge Thumbs Up to the amazing taxi drivers at Grafton Radio Taxis who are always so helpful to me so I can get my errands done and groceries bought weekly. Having to use a walking stick now their help is so appreciated to get my groceries from the taxi.
Michelle Howard
Thumbs up to the doctors and nurses in the emergency department at Grafton Base, So lovely!
Paula Dudley
Thumbs down to those people who yell abuse to driver mishaps especially on the new roundabouts around Town. FYI before you people get too uppity at others, learn how to exit the two lanes on them. Don’t think you can exit going into the left lane when you started in the right! And, people make misjudgements … abuse does not improve the situation!
Robert Lawrence
The Thumbs up of the week/month/year has to be Veronica Balsamello for her brilliant charity work.
Veronica Balsamello
A huge thumbs up to everyone that come together to raise money for 15 year old Riley. You all helped raised $5950. well done and thank you to everyone that got together to make it happen. ♥️
Marcella Weatherstone
Thumbs up to all the people giving thumbs up. Such a nice change to see. Spreading positives vibes. I love it 😁
Catherine Orel
Thumbs up to the doctors and nurses in the Grafton emergency department. You guys are awesome
Helen Broeder
Thumbs down to council not raking up after they mow the long grass it looks horrible just left in rows to die, and not picked up. I suppose the council can‘t afford too much on keeping the Clarence nice. Suppose we are lucky it eventually gets mowed.
Lydia Gabanski
Big thumbs up to Ray Barnett and the wonderful team at Clarence Valley Vet Clinic, your warmth and compassion for animals and their families is unmatched and very much appreciated ❤️❤️