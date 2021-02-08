What’s on your mind this week Clarence Valley?

Each week we ask you to tell what’s on your mind in the Clarence Valley, and this week there’s particular thanks to an amazing charity effort. Here’s what you had to say for this week:

Jack Carey Genet

Thumbs down to the bike rider the other morning thinking he owned the road peddled straight on the busy round about making cars stop not caring about his or any ones safety

Maree Geerin

Thumbs down for people who abuse and dump animals in the Clarence Valley.

Thumbs up to the green keeper at Ellem oval who returned a licence he found when mowing, honest people still around

Sarah McMahon

Thumbs up to the bohoes. Shannon Cullen, Terry Deefholts, Chris Hazell, Phil Hazell, Josh Mac for pushing me and supporting me and just being awesome. I love you guys so much x

Eef Wylie

Thumbs up to the man that walks the Gwydir Highway picking up the rubbish and waving friendly to people driving by! 🙂

Jen Jimmink

Thumbs up to the wonderful lady at the movies selling tickets and popcorn. My kids and I went to see a movie (with a couple of free kids passes they had won at oosh) and she was very kind to my kids 😉.

Sharyn Fallon

Thumbs up to Anthony Wicks, Tamara Roberts and crew at the retail shop South Grafton.

Darryl Stokes

Thumbs down for the untidy long grass at the southern entrance to Maclean it‘s a disgrace CVC should be ashamed of themselves pull your finger out and tidy it up.

Phil P K Kennedy

Thanks to the Rabbit Rideshare lady who returned my bag this afternoon top service 👌

Karen Shoebridge

Thumbs up to Veronica Balsamello and Aiden and all her helpers for holding the fundraiser for Riley, great job everyone.

Charmaine Patricia Watters

A huge Thumbs Up to the amazing taxi drivers at Grafton Radio Taxis who are always so helpful to me so I can get my errands done and groceries bought weekly. Having to use a walking stick now their help is so appreciated to get my groceries from the taxi.

Michelle Howard

Thumbs up to the doctors and nurses in the emergency department at Grafton Base, So lovely!

Paula Dudley

Thumbs down to those people who yell abuse to driver mishaps especially on the new roundabouts around Town. FYI before you people get too uppity at others, learn how to exit the two lanes on them. Don’t think you can exit going into the left lane when you started in the right! And, people make misjudgements … abuse does not improve the situation!

Robert Lawrence

The Thumbs up of the week/month/year has to be Veronica Balsamello for her brilliant charity work.

Veronica Balsamello

A huge thumbs up to everyone that come together to raise money for 15 year old Riley. You all helped raised $5950. well done and thank you to everyone that got together to make it happen. ♥️

Marcella Weatherstone

Thumbs up to all the people giving thumbs up. Such a nice change to see. Spreading positives vibes. I love it 😁

Catherine Orel

Thumbs up to the doctors and nurses in the Grafton emergency department. You guys are awesome

Helen Broeder

Thumbs down to council not raking up after they mow the long grass it looks horrible just left in rows to die, and not picked up. I suppose the council can‘t afford too much on keeping the Clarence nice. Suppose we are lucky it eventually gets mowed.

Lydia Gabanski

Big thumbs up to Ray Barnett and the wonderful team at Clarence Valley Vet Clinic, your warmth and compassion for animals and their families is unmatched and very much appreciated ❤️❤️