What's on Zendik's mind?

If you could ask a genie one wish what would it be?

Be able to fly. I would go up as high as I could.

If you could be anything when you grow up what would it be?

An artist. Because some art are really good, I also like the little animations. Work on the animations.

What is the best part about school?

To run around and to go in the fort.

Can you describe your favourite song?

Hmm. A like lot of songs. Rock I would say.

What do you do on the weekends?

Play with my little brother. We run around and go on the trampoline.

Would you rather be super fast or super strong?

Super strong. Because you're able to lift up more stuff. Fast isn't too much of an ability because some people are already really fast.